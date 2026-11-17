ETV Bharat / international

India Calls Out Turkiye Over Exclusion From UNGA Draft Consultations on UN-OIC Cooperation

The flag of the United Nations flies during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters, ( File/AP )

United Nations: India has raised strong objections over Turkiye’s “blatant and intentional” decision to exclude New Delhi and other member states from consultations on a resolution on cooperation between the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and voted against the draft in the General Assembly.

The draft resolution ‘Cooperation between the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’, introduced by Iraq, was adopted Monday by a recorded vote, with 112 nations voting in favour, six against, and 39 countries abstaining.

India, along with Armenia, Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States, voted against the resolution. Turkiye was the resolution’s facilitator. Apart from India, other countries, including Cyprus and Greece, also called out Ankara’s "lack of transparency and inclusivity” throughout the draft’s negotiation process.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel said the Permanent Observer Mission of the OIC chose to exclude the Indian delegation and a number of other countries when circulating successive drafts of the resolution.

Delivering the explanation of vote, Patel strongly called out the working methods adopted by the resolution’s facilitator, describing it as a “concerning matter” and calling for an investigation into the process.

“My delegation has voted against this resolution not only because of its substantive aspects, but also for an even more concerning matter regarding the working methods adopted by the facilitator who convened negotiations on the same,” Patel said.

Strongly criticising the lack of inclusive intergovernmental negotiations over the resolution, she expressed her "deep dismay” that the “Permanent Observer Mission” of the OIC “chose to exclude not only my delegation but a number of other countries when circulating successive drafts of the resolution.

"This is not only shocking but also sets a bad precedent of delegations excluding specific member states to enable their agendas.”

Patel further said that despite some delegations registering their objections in subsequent rounds, the “facilitators still chose to not include select countries.” Other basic procedures such as acknowledging inputs were also “blatantly disregarded, indicating that it was done by design rather than by mistake.

She said it was "unfortunate that there are member states who publicly profess commitment to multilateralism and completely turn a blind eye to its core guiding principles.”

Underlining that the UN was founded on the principles of sovereign equality, inclusivity and multilateral cooperation, Patel said differences of position among member states are inherent to multilateral diplomacy and "cannot, in themselves, justify blatant and intentional exclusion from the consultations on matters before the General Assembly.”

“My delegation strongly objects to such working methods that try to hoodwink excluded delegations into believing that this was just a technical update, which it was not,” she said. India has called on the UN General Assembly President “to investigate this and prevent its recurrence.”

Questioning the substance of the resolution, New Delhi further said the draft claimed to foster solutions to other conflicts. “The rationale for seeking to extend the role of OIC in this manner is unclear. The OIC is not a regional organisation,” Patel said.

India expressed concern over a reference in the resolution about the ninth session of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women held in July this year in Islamabad. During that conference, a declaration was adopted that made references to Jammu and Kashmir. Patel said that India “rejects” the declaration and the omnibus resolution adopted at the conference.

“The resolution contains reference to documents and statements that have unwarranted and factually incorrect references to my country. Such documents, unfortunately, reflect the continued misuse of the OIC platform for narrow political ends. The OIC has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs,” Patel said.