ETV Bharat / international

India Calls For Urgent UNSC Reforms, Greater Global South Representation At UN Debate

The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. ( File/AP )

By ANI 3 Min Read

New York: India on Wednesday called for urgent reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying the world body's decision-making structure must reflect present-day realities and give greater representation to the Global South. Addressing the UNSC Open Debate on Working Methods, Charge d'Affaires of India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, said the need for reforming the Security Council was "more pronounced and pressing than ever before". "The world of 1945 has changed beyond recognition. UN membership has grown fourfold since then. The outcome of one conflict 80 years ago cannot determine the composition, dynamics, approaches and working methods for perpetuity. This needs to change and must happen at the earliest," Patel said. She said India's position on UNSC reforms was well known and called for expansion in both categories of membership, with greater representation for developing countries.

"We seek an expansion in both categories, with greater representation for the Global South. This could be achieved only through text-based negotiations, with clearly defined milestones and timelines," she said. Patel highlighted that discussions on improving the UNSC's working methods should be part of broader reforms, including membership categories, regional representation and the veto issue. "A discussion on improvement of UNSC working methods must not be done in isolation. It is an important aspect of the broader umbrella of UNSC reforms and inherently linked to other clusters," she said.