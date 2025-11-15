ETV Bharat / international

India Calls For Greater Transparency In Functioning Of UNSC Subsidiary Organs

United Nations: India has called for “greater transparency" in the functioning of the subsidiary organs of the UN Security Council, citing the “obscure” manner in which requests to designate entities and individuals are rejected.

Addressing the UNSC open debate on Working Methods on Friday (local time), India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said that the Security Council is central in the UN architecture as the principal organ that is primarily tasked with the responsibility of maintenance of international peace and security.

“As a UN organ whose sphere of functions covers a range of areas, but membership is limited to only 15 members, working methods of the Security Council are critical to its credibility, efficacy, efficiency and transparency. This gains particular salience in a world beset with multiple crises and facing numerous challenges,” Harish added.

He underscored the need for greater transparency in the functioning of the subsidiary organs. “A case in point is the manner in which listing requests are rejected. Unlike de-listing decisions, these are done in a rather obscure manner, with member states that are not on the Council not being privy to details,” he said.

Harish also pointed out that chairs and pen-holderships of the Council’s committees and subsidiary organs are privileges that come with major responsibilities. “Discussions in the Council on distribution of Chairs and pen-holderships must prevent Council members with vested interests from being accorded these privileges. Obvious and outright conflicts of interest can have no place in the Council,” he said.

Calling for reform of the powerful 15-nation UN organ, Harish said “the overall endeavour needs to be on redesigning the eight-decade-old architecture to make the United Nations Security Council fit-for-purpose, equipped to meet the ongoing and future challenges and discharge its functions purposefully.”