ETV Bharat / international

India, Bulgaria Discuss Expanding Ties In Trade, Defence, Semiconductors, AI

In this image posted on June 10, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, in Bulgaria. ( @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Bulgaria's top leadership and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, defence, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence. Jaishankar, who is on a two-nation tour of Bulgaria and Finland from June 10-11, met Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the government and people of the Balkan nation. In a social media post after the meeting, Jaishankar said the two sides highlighted their "robust bilateral ties", recent opportunities created by the strengthening of the India-EU strategic partnership and the imperative for closer India-Bulgaria cooperation to "de-risk and diversify" in an increasingly volatile global environment. The discussions covered "deepening collaboration in trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, space, defence, mobility, tourism and the creative entertainment industry", he said.