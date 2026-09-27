ETV Bharat / international

India Brings Safety Of Commercial Shipping And Seafarers To The International Security Agenda

Bhargavi, wife of Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh, speaks to the media after her husband was killed in an attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello in the Strait of Hormuz, in Visakhapatnam in June. ( ANI )

New Delhi: On the morning of June 10, P. Bala Bhargavi received a WhatsApp message stating that her husband, Patnala Suresh, was among three seafarers missing after their Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello came under attack off the coast of Oman.

“I got a message from RPSL (Recruitment and Placement Service Licence) that my husband and two other crew members, Aditya Sharma and Shivanand Chaurasiya, who were on the ship, are missing following the attack,” Bhargavi told ETV Bharat.

It was only on the morning of June 11, after she contacted seafarers on nearby ships, that she got confirmation that her husband died in the attack. The official confirmation came that afternoon.

“I came to know that my husband died while he was checking the generator of the ship,” she said. “Apparently, there was no way he could escape.” Patnala, 44, had served as a chief engineer in the merchant navy for 10 years. Apart from his wife, he leaves behind two young sons, aged 13 and 10.

Patnala’s is not the only family to have received such news. Since the conflict began in West Asia in February this year, several families across the country have received news about the deaths of their seafaring kin. According to Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of the Forward Seamen’s Union of India, over 15 Indian seafarers have been killed and four are missing in West Asia and the Black Sea since February.

“From the time the conflict started in West Asia, we started raising concerns, flagged the issue with our Prime Minister, IMO, UN, ILO, as well as the Ministry of External Affairs,” Yadav said. “We are continuously demanding a high-powered crisis management team, which includes Indian Navy, intelligence, Ministry of External and other bodies which are linked with shipping."

In light of all this, he welcomed India's move to focus on the issue of maritime security at the ongoing 81st Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. “Raising this concern is always welcome, at least highlighting the issue, when it comes to the seafaring side,” Yadav said.

Bhargavi said that she has been following the news and was happy that the issue has been brought to the highest level's attention.

As geopolitical conflicts increasingly spill into the world’s major maritime corridors, India used the ongoing UNGA session to put the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers firmly on the international security agenda. The launch of the Group of Friends on the Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers (GoF on S4), jointly led by India and Liberia, marks a new diplomatic effort to build international cooperation at a time when attacks in the Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea are disrupting maritime commerce and putting crews at risk.

The initiative has been accompanied by a broader Indian push to address the changing character of maritime threats, including the security implications of artificial intelligence. The twin initiatives underline India’s effort to broaden the maritime-security debate beyond traditional naval and territorial concerns to include commercial shipping, seafarer welfare, freedom and safety of navigation, critical infrastructure, cyber threats and the responsible use of emerging technologies.

On September 25, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti jointly launched the GoF on S4. The initiative brings together countries with significant interests in shipping, including major ship-owning states, countries with large ship registries and major sources of seafarers. The inaugural meeting was attended by representatives of 25 countries, according to Jaishankar. India and Liberia will serve as the group’s co-chairs.