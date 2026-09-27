India Brings Safety Of Commercial Shipping And Seafarers To The International Security Agenda
Over 15 Indian seafarers have been killed and four are missing in West Asia and the Black Sea since February.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 9:03 AM IST
New Delhi: On the morning of June 10, P. Bala Bhargavi received a WhatsApp message stating that her husband, Patnala Suresh, was among three seafarers missing after their Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello came under attack off the coast of Oman.
“I got a message from RPSL (Recruitment and Placement Service Licence) that my husband and two other crew members, Aditya Sharma and Shivanand Chaurasiya, who were on the ship, are missing following the attack,” Bhargavi told ETV Bharat.
It was only on the morning of June 11, after she contacted seafarers on nearby ships, that she got confirmation that her husband died in the attack. The official confirmation came that afternoon.
“I came to know that my husband died while he was checking the generator of the ship,” she said. “Apparently, there was no way he could escape.” Patnala, 44, had served as a chief engineer in the merchant navy for 10 years. Apart from his wife, he leaves behind two young sons, aged 13 and 10.
Patnala’s is not the only family to have received such news. Since the conflict began in West Asia in February this year, several families across the country have received news about the deaths of their seafaring kin. According to Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of the Forward Seamen’s Union of India, over 15 Indian seafarers have been killed and four are missing in West Asia and the Black Sea since February.
“From the time the conflict started in West Asia, we started raising concerns, flagged the issue with our Prime Minister, IMO, UN, ILO, as well as the Ministry of External Affairs,” Yadav said. “We are continuously demanding a high-powered crisis management team, which includes Indian Navy, intelligence, Ministry of External and other bodies which are linked with shipping."
In light of all this, he welcomed India's move to focus on the issue of maritime security at the ongoing 81st Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. “Raising this concern is always welcome, at least highlighting the issue, when it comes to the seafaring side,” Yadav said.
Bhargavi said that she has been following the news and was happy that the issue has been brought to the highest level's attention.
Glad to co-chair the inaugural meeting of Group of Friends on Safety & Security of Shipping & Seafarers, along with Liberia FM Sara Beysolow Nyanti #GoFonS4 #UNGA81— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 25, 2026
✅ Highlighted that commercial shipping and mariners have been subjected to repeated attacks in the Gulf, the Red… pic.twitter.com/9PuTWNorWR
As geopolitical conflicts increasingly spill into the world’s major maritime corridors, India used the ongoing UNGA session to put the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers firmly on the international security agenda. The launch of the Group of Friends on the Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers (GoF on S4), jointly led by India and Liberia, marks a new diplomatic effort to build international cooperation at a time when attacks in the Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea are disrupting maritime commerce and putting crews at risk.
The initiative has been accompanied by a broader Indian push to address the changing character of maritime threats, including the security implications of artificial intelligence. The twin initiatives underline India’s effort to broaden the maritime-security debate beyond traditional naval and territorial concerns to include commercial shipping, seafarer welfare, freedom and safety of navigation, critical infrastructure, cyber threats and the responsible use of emerging technologies.
On September 25, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti jointly launched the GoF on S4. The initiative brings together countries with significant interests in shipping, including major ship-owning states, countries with large ship registries and major sources of seafarers. The inaugural meeting was attended by representatives of 25 countries, according to Jaishankar. India and Liberia will serve as the group’s co-chairs.
The choice of Liberia as India’s partner is particularly relevant to the maritime sector. Jaishankar described India as a major source country for seafarers and Liberia as the country hosting the world’s largest shipping registry by tonnage. For India, the issue extends well beyond protecting individual ships.Jaishankar pointed out that nearly two million seafarers operate the world’s merchant fleet.
Recent conflicts and attacks have exposed them not only to physical danger but also to prolonged confinement aboard ships, delays in crew changes and repatriation, separation from families and psychological distress. The central role of maritime transport in the global economy underscores the scale of the problem. Jaishankar noted that shipping accounts for four-fifths of global trade, which he put at around $35 trillion last year.
Jaishankar has framed maritime insecurity as part of a wider geopolitical problem in which conflicts threaten basic global requirements.At the launch of the Group of Friends, he referred to the impact of conflicts and confrontations on food, fuel, fertiliser and finance — the “4Fs”. The new initiative, he said, was intended to add to stability and confidence in an uncertain and turbulent international environment.
India is also seeking practical mechanisms to assist seafarers caught in maritime crises. Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed creating a Seafarers Emergency Support Network during the recent BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The proposed mechanism could connect maritime authorities and embassies of countries concerned, enabling quicker coordination for distress alerts, medical assistance, communication with families and evacuation support.India’s maritime-security push at the UNGA has also acquired a technological dimension.
UPDATE ON MT MARIVEX INCIDENT— All India Seafarers Union (@AllSeafarers) June 8, 2026
Repatriation by the Navy is currently underway. As per information received directly from crew members, the majority of the crew have been reported safe.
Our union remains in continuous contact with the crew and relevant authorities and is closely… https://t.co/s232XKjKXm pic.twitter.com/Nvc0o274LG
On September 25, Jaishankar co-chaired with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis an event on ‘AI in the Context of International Peace & Security, with an Emphasis on Maritime Security’. The discussion reflected India’s view that artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming relevant to maritime security, creating both opportunities and new vulnerabilities.
Jaishankar highlighted AI's potential to improve maritime domain awareness, search and rescue, disaster response, identification of suspicious activity and the resilience of ports and critical infrastructure. At the same time, he pointed to the possibility of AI being used for sophisticated reconnaissance, vulnerability mapping and cyber operations targeting vessels, communication networks and undersea infrastructure.
The dual-use nature of AI therefore introduces a new layer to maritime security. Technologies developed to make maritime systems safer and more efficient could also be exploited to identify weaknesses or facilitate hostile operations.
Another concern Jaishankar raised was the increasing autonomy of maritime systems. As AI-enabled systems take on greater decision-making functions, questions arise over attribution and accountability, particularly when an autonomous system causes or contributes to an incident. Jaishankar also highlighted the risk of escalation as technological systems compress decision-making time.
This issue is particularly relevant in crowded and contested maritime environments where multiple military, commercial and autonomous systems can operate simultaneously. India’s position is that technological development cannot be separated from established international norms. Jaishankar stressed that the UN Charter and international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), remain essential frameworks governing state conduct in the maritime domain.
He called for greater transparency, confidence-building measures, capacity development, technical cooperation and exchanges of best practices to ensure that AI is developed and used consistently with these principles. The developments at the UNGA indicate a broadening of India’s maritime-security agenda. The two initiatives launched or advanced during the UNGA—the GoF on S4 and the focus on AI and maritime security—address different but increasingly interconnected dimensions of the same challenge.
The first responds to immediate physical and humanitarian threats arising from attacks on merchant vessels and the resulting disruption to crews and global commerce. The second looks ahead to how rapidly advancing technologies could transform maritime surveillance, infrastructure protection, cyber operations and crisis decision-making. Together, they demonstrate India’s effort to bring maritime security into a broader discussion on international peace and security, rather than treating it solely as a regional or naval issue.
Jaishankar’s interventions also place the issue within India’s wider diplomatic emphasis on multilateralism and international rules. His call for stronger cooperation, transparency, capacity building and adherence to the UN Charter and UNCLOS suggests that New Delhi is seeking greater international coordination at a time when geopolitical conflicts are increasingly spilling over into the maritime domain.
The central message emerging from India’s UNGA engagement is that secure maritime routes are indispensable to global trade, while the safety of the people who operate them must be treated as an international security concern.