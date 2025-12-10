ETV Bharat / international

India-Brazil Sign MoU For Scorpene-Class Submarines Maintenance

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Commander of the Brazilian Navy, Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen sign a tripartite MoU between Indian Navy, Brazilian Navy and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited on Exchange of Information related to Maintenance of Scorpène-class Submarines & other Naval Vessels ( X@indiainbrazil )

Brasilia: During the visit of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to Brazil, a landmark tripartite MoU was signed between the Indian Navy, Brazilian Navy, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited on Exchange of Information related to maintenance of Scorpène-class submarines & other naval vessels, as per the spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

According to the Indian Navy, the MoU will enhance life-cycle support, enable experience sharing in maintenance, logistics & training, and strengthen cooperation between government agencies & industry of both nations. The MoU will further boost Defence R&D collaboration and drive technological innovation in sustaining Scorpène-class submarines and other naval platforms.

The visit of CNS Tripathi to Brazil comes shortly after a 40-member delegation from Brazil's Naval War College was hosted at the Naval Headquarters here in the national capital in November this year. The visit of the delegation saw discussions on enhancing the bilateral training cooperation in the maritime domain.

Earlier, a Brazilian defence delegation headed by Admiral Guilherme Da Silva Coasta, Head of Culture and Education of Joint Staff of Brazilian Armed Forces, visited the College of Defence Management, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).