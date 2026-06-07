ETV Bharat / international

India’s Birth Rate Has Fallen Below Replacement: Elon Musk

New Delhi: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, quoting media reports, said on Saturday that India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement. In a post on X, the billionaire said, “India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India’s birth rate fell below replacement many years ago,” the billionaire said in a post on X.

Musk was quoting data by media outlet AF Post, which said on the social media site that India’s fertility rate has fallen below replacement for the first time in the country’s history, “declining from a TFR (Total Fertility Rate) of 2.3 to 1.9 in just a decade. Delhi’s fertility rate now sits at 1.2, lower than Finland’s.” AF Post cited a June 4 article from The Economist titled ‘India’s population will soon be falling—probably quite fast.’