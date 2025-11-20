ETV Bharat / international

India's Bhupender Yadav Meets Chinese Spl Envoy, Cuban Minister on COP Sidelines; Discusses Climate

Belem: India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Liu Zhenmin and discussed various issues related to the ongoing UN COP30 Summit in Brazil.

Yadav also met his Cuban counterpart C Armando Rodriguez Batista and discussed subjects related to potential collaboration in the area of renewable energy.

The meetings took place on Wednesday on the margins of the COP30 Summit here.

"Met with Mr Liu Zhenmin, Special Envoy for Climate Change, China, on the sidelines of COP30 in Belem today. Our discussions involved matters related to co-ordination between LMDC (Like-Minded Developing) countries in the ongoing developments in COP30, with particular focus on maintaining the integrity of the Paris Agreement," Yadav said in a post on X.