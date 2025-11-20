ETV Bharat / international

India's Bhupender Yadav Meets Chinese Spl Envoy, Cuban Minister on COP Sidelines; Discusses Climate

The COP30 summit is taking place in the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.

India's Bhupender Yadav Meets Chinese Spl Envoy, Cuban Minister on COP Sidelines; Discusses Climate
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav meeting China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Liu Zhenmin (X/@byadavbjp)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 20, 2025 at 7:09 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Belem: India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Liu Zhenmin and discussed various issues related to the ongoing UN COP30 Summit in Brazil.

Yadav also met his Cuban counterpart C Armando Rodriguez Batista and discussed subjects related to potential collaboration in the area of renewable energy.

The meetings took place on Wednesday on the margins of the COP30 Summit here.

"Met with Mr Liu Zhenmin, Special Envoy for Climate Change, China, on the sidelines of COP30 in Belem today. Our discussions involved matters related to co-ordination between LMDC (Like-Minded Developing) countries in the ongoing developments in COP30, with particular focus on maintaining the integrity of the Paris Agreement," Yadav said in a post on X.

About his meeting with Cuba's Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, he said their discussions focused on potential collaboration in the area of renewable energy.

"Cuba as a member of LMDC is also a signatory of CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and ISA (International Solar Alliance) where India provides technical expertise through ISA for solar project development and implementation in Cuba. We held talks on furthering collaboration through these platforms," Yadav said.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered here for the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The COP30 summit is taking place in the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.

Also read

  1. UN COP30 Summit: Brazil Prez Lula Meets Indian Delegation Led By Bhupender Yadav
  2. India Falls 13 Places In Latest Global Climate Change Performance

TAGGED:

BHUPENDER YADAV
COP 30

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.