ETV Bharat / international

India-Belgium Defence Ties Gain Strategic Heft As Europe, Indo-Pacific Security Converge

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, holds a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade of Belgium, Theo Francken, in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As Europe reassesses its defence requirements amid the continuing war in Ukraine and India seeks stronger partnerships with European countries for defence technology, manufacturing and maritime security, Belgium is emerging as an important partner in building a more diversified and resilient India-Europe security architecture.

Ahead of the bilateral summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever here on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held separate talks with Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, during the Singh-Francken interaction, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of defence and industrial cooperation.

“The two ministers agreed to expand bilateral ties through defence cooperation dialogue, high-level visits, training and capacity building,” the Ministry stated.

“Both leaders also discussed issues of regional peace and security and acknowledged the need for maritime security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific. They reiterated that the partnership between India and Belgium is based on shared values of mutual trust and respect.”

Addressing a joint media briefing with De Wever following the bilateral summit, Modi said that defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of the India-Belgium relationship.

“Today, we agreed to enhance military exchanges and training cooperation between the two countries,” he stated. “The agreements between our governments and defence industries will open up new opportunities for defence co-development and co-production. We will also further strengthen intelligence sharing and cooperation between our agencies in combating crime.”

Following the summit meeting, the two sides signed a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation and a Memorandum of Understanding between Belgian Security and Defence Industry (BDSI) and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

According to a joint statement issued by the two sides, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent between the two Ministries of Defence, establishing a framework for regular exchanges, staff talks, education and training, research cooperation, and defence-industrial partnerships.

“They noted that the agreement builds upon the understanding reached between the Defence Ministers of India and Belgium in March 2025 to institutionalise and further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation,” the statement reads. “The two leaders welcomed the steadily deepening engagement between the two defence establishments on maritime security, emerging technologies, education and military exchanges, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.”

According to the statement, the two sides also agreed to post defence attaches in each other’s embassies.

India-Belgium relations have traditionally been driven by trade, investment, diamonds, technology, pharmaceuticals and people-to-people links. Belgium was among the first European countries to establish diplomatic relations with independent India in 1947, while the two countries share a broad commitment to democracy, pluralism, federalism, the rule of law and multilateralism.

Defence, however, was for a long time a relatively modest component of this relationship. That is changing rapidly.

The shift reflects two parallel developments. First, India is seeking to diversify and internationalise its defence-industrial partnerships, particularly in advanced technologies, while reducing excessive dependence on any single source of military equipment. Second, Belgium is seeking to strengthen its defence-industrial base and integrate its companies more deeply into European and international defence supply chains as Europe moves towards greater defence preparedness.

The two approaches are complementary.

India brings a large defence market, engineering capabilities, manufacturing capacity and an expanding indigenous defence ecosystem.

Belgium, despite its relatively small size, possesses specialised technological and industrial capabilities that can be plugged into larger international programmes and supply chains.

The Belgian defence establishment itself has been emphasising the importance of connecting domestic companies with international partners, particularly in areas such as drones, counter-drone systems, maritime security, advanced aerospace materials, autonomous systems, photonics, electronic warfare and secure communications.

The most important development underpinning this new phase is the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership signed in January 2026.

The agreement established a comprehensive framework for India-EU cooperation on security and defence, covering maritime security, cyber issues, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, hybrid threats, protection of critical infrastructure, counterterrorism, space security, defence-industry cooperation, training and capacity-building.