ETV Bharat / international

India-Based Sales Agent Of Iran’s Mahan Air Among Entities Facing US Sanctions

Washington: The US sanctioned six entities and individuals, including India-based Skiez Travels, for supporting Iranian airline Mahan Air, claiming that they helped sustain a terrorist enterprise. The US Department of the Treasury announced the sanctions on Thursday on the companies operating as general sales agents of Mahan Air, which allegedly helped Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Those who provide financial services, logistics, or commercial support to the IRGC or Mahan Air are helping sustain a terrorist enterprise,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement. Bessent said the Department of the Treasury will continue to identify them, expose them, and cut them off from the US financial system.

Skiez Travels and Logistics Private Limited, which has offices in Srinagar and Delhi, said on its website that it started representing Mahan Air as their general sales agent (GSA) in 2020.

The Treasury Department said though Mahan Air presented itself as a civilian carrier, the airline has long supported the IRGC by providing travel for IRGC-Quds Force personnel, facilitating military training and aiding the movement of unmanned aerial vehicle systems and weapons.