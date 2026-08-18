India, Bangladesh Seek To Keep Economic Ties From Spiralling Amid Political Tensions
Uncertainty continues to cloud Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to India.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The uncertainty surrounding Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s proposed visit to India has cast a shadow over ties between the two neighbours.
Yet, even as political differences continue to complicate high-level engagement, Dhaka and New Delhi appear keen to keep the economic relationship from becoming a casualty of the diplomatic strain.
Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir met with a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Discussions centred on restoring normal trade, easing visas, attracting investment and building new industrial partnerships, underlining the importance of the economic engagement between the two countries.
According to reports in the Bangladesh media, during the meeting, Muktadir said restoring a normal trading environment, easing visa procedures and involving the private sector in building a long-term economic partnership were necessary to realise the two countries’ economic potential.
The Commerce Minister told the media after the meeting that geographical proximity offered significant scope for Bangladesh and India to expand trade, investment, and industrial cooperation despite differences in size, population, and economic scale, a report in the Dhaka-based New Age news website stated.
“He highlighted the potential to expand trade, connectivity and investment by leveraging Bangladesh’s geographical position and India’s northeastern region,” it stated.
The timing of Tuesday’s meeting is particularly important. Bangladesh has been signalling that a “conducive environment” is necessary for Rahman’s visit to India, with the issue of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s presence in India and Dhaka’s demand for her extradition emerging as a major complication.
The two sides have continued discussing the proposed visit, but no firm date has been announced.
Against that backdrop, the CII delegation’s visit sends a potentially important message: the economic constituency on both sides has incentives to prevent diplomatic tensions from becoming a broader economic rupture.
The CII delegation, led by its director general Chandrajit Banerjee, proposed forming two joint task forces to expand cooperation in infrastructure and high-tech sectors.
“One task force would focus on private investment and public-private partnerships in infrastructure and the other would explore cooperation in emerging industries such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, battery storage and data centres,” the New Age report added.
Muktadir's call for a normal trading environment, easier visas and greater private sector participation effectively acknowledges that the bilateral economic relationship has been affected by the deterioration in political ties.
The CII delegation, meanwhile, raised the issue of restrictions on cross-border trade and sought mechanisms to revive commercial engagement.
This matters because India-Bangladesh relations have traditionally had a strong economic foundation. Even when political differences arise, trade, connectivity, energy, supply chains and investment create constituencies that favour continued engagement.
The CII’s proposal for two joint task forces is particularly noteworthy. One would focus on infrastructure investment and public-private partnerships, while the other would look at emerging industries.
If implemented, such mechanisms could provide concrete deliverables around a future political engagement, rather than leaving a prospective Rahman-Modi meeting dominated exclusively by contentious diplomatic questions.
India itself has already signalled an interest in high-level engagement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rahman after the February 2026 election and reaffirmed India’s commitment to bilateral ties. India subsequently conveyed an invitation to Rahman to visit the country.
A separate invitation has also been extended to him as the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) chair for an outreach session when India will host the BRICS Summit in New Delhi next month.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi has also repeatedly argued that outstanding problems can be addressed through dialogue and has expressed the hope that Rahman will visit India soon.
The central difficulty is that the most sensitive political question – Sheikh Hasina’s presence in India – cannot easily be separated from the broader relationship.
Dhaka has linked the creation of a favourable environment for Rahman’s visit to progress concerning Hasina's extradition. India, meanwhile, has said it is examining Bangladesh’s request according to its legal procedures.
This has created an unusual situation.
On the one hand, Bangladesh is demanding movement from India on a highly sensitive political and legal matter. On the other hand, its Commerce Ministry is telling Indian business leaders that the two countries need to restore trade, investment and connectivity.
Rather than being contradictory, this may reflect a deliberate two-track strategy: Bangladesh wants to protect its political interests while avoiding economic relations becoming collateral damage.
For India too, maintaining commercial engagement provides an avenue for keeping the relationship functional while the more difficult political questions remain unresolved.
The discussion about visas deserves particular attention.
The Commerce Minister stressed the need for cooperation between the two countries to introduce longer-term visa arrangements.
Muktadir’s argument that people travelling regularly for business, medical treatment and professional purposes should not have to repeatedly obtain short-duration visas highlights one of the practical consequences of strained bilateral relations.
Visa restrictions don’t merely inconvenience travellers. They can discourage investment, disrupt supply chains, make companies reluctant to deploy personnel across borders and reduce face-to-face business interaction.
For the CII, therefore, easier visas are an economic infrastructure issue almost as much as a diplomatic one.
If New Delhi and Dhaka eventually want to rebuild confidence, facilitating legitimate movement of businesspeople, engineers, investors and professionals could be among the easiest confidence-building measures available to them.
The reference to cooperation involving Bangladesh and India’s northeastern states is also significant.
Bangladesh’s geography gives it enormous potential as a bridge between India’s Northeast and the rest of the subcontinent.
Improved connectivity through Bangladesh can reduce logistical distances and create opportunities in transport, trade, warehousing, manufacturing and regional supply chains.
For New Delhi, closer economic integration with Bangladesh has implications beyond bilateral commerce: it is connected to the broader objective of integrating the Northeast more closely with India’s national economy and with neighbouring Southeast Asian markets.
For Dhaka, meanwhile, greater connectivity can turn its geographical position into an economic asset.
Bangladeshi academic and political observer Sharin Shajahan Naomi said that Tuesday’s meeting should be seen as a non-political platform for cooperation between the two sides.
“Prime Minister Rahman is still under pressure because students here continue to be politically active,” Naomi told ETV Bharat over the phone from Dhaka.
“But we need to continue our ties with India as we are faced with an energy crisis, need technology transfer, and are grappling with high unemployment.”
She described the meeting between Muktadir and the CII as “a good sign for the progress of India-Bangladesh bilateral ties”.
According to an Indian expert on the politics and economy of Bangladesh, the CII delegation’s visit was planned a long time back.
“What I see is that India and Bangladesh are trying to keep bilateral issues mutually exclusive, especially when it comes to trade and investment,” the expert told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.
“Bangladesh is looking for Indian investments.”
The deeper significance of Tuesday’s meeting in Dhaka is therefore that neither side appears to have an interest in allowing the political crisis to destroy the underlying economic relationship.
Bangladesh wants access to Indian markets, investment, connectivity, technology and easier movement of people. India has economic, connectivity and strategic interests in maintaining a functional relationship with Bangladesh, particularly given the importance of the Northeast.