ETV Bharat / international

India, Bangladesh Seek To Keep Economic Ties From Spiralling Amid Political Tensions

New Delhi: The uncertainty surrounding Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s proposed visit to India has cast a shadow over ties between the two neighbours.

Yet, even as political differences continue to complicate high-level engagement, Dhaka and New Delhi appear keen to keep the economic relationship from becoming a casualty of the diplomatic strain.

Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir met with a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Discussions centred on restoring normal trade, easing visas, attracting investment and building new industrial partnerships, underlining the importance of the economic engagement between the two countries.

According to reports in the Bangladesh media, during the meeting, Muktadir said restoring a normal trading environment, easing visa procedures and involving the private sector in building a long-term economic partnership were necessary to realise the two countries’ economic potential.

The Commerce Minister told the media after the meeting that geographical proximity offered significant scope for Bangladesh and India to expand trade, investment, and industrial cooperation despite differences in size, population, and economic scale, a report in the Dhaka-based New Age news website stated.

“He highlighted the potential to expand trade, connectivity and investment by leveraging Bangladesh’s geographical position and India’s northeastern region,” it stated.

The timing of Tuesday’s meeting is particularly important. Bangladesh has been signalling that a “conducive environment” is necessary for Rahman’s visit to India, with the issue of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s presence in India and Dhaka’s demand for her extradition emerging as a major complication.

The two sides have continued discussing the proposed visit, but no firm date has been announced.

Against that backdrop, the CII delegation’s visit sends a potentially important message: the economic constituency on both sides has incentives to prevent diplomatic tensions from becoming a broader economic rupture.

The CII delegation, led by its director general Chandrajit Banerjee, proposed forming two joint task forces to expand cooperation in infrastructure and high-tech sectors.

“One task force would focus on private investment and public-private partnerships in infrastructure and the other would explore cooperation in emerging industries such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, battery storage and data centres,” the New Age report added.

Muktadir's call for a normal trading environment, easier visas and greater private sector participation effectively acknowledges that the bilateral economic relationship has been affected by the deterioration in political ties.

The CII delegation, meanwhile, raised the issue of restrictions on cross-border trade and sought mechanisms to revive commercial engagement.

This matters because India-Bangladesh relations have traditionally had a strong economic foundation. Even when political differences arise, trade, connectivity, energy, supply chains and investment create constituencies that favour continued engagement.

The CII’s proposal for two joint task forces is particularly noteworthy. One would focus on infrastructure investment and public-private partnerships, while the other would look at emerging industries.

If implemented, such mechanisms could provide concrete deliverables around a future political engagement, rather than leaving a prospective Rahman-Modi meeting dominated exclusively by contentious diplomatic questions.

India itself has already signalled an interest in high-level engagement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rahman after the February 2026 election and reaffirmed India’s commitment to bilateral ties. India subsequently conveyed an invitation to Rahman to visit the country.

A separate invitation has also been extended to him as the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) chair for an outreach session when India will host the BRICS Summit in New Delhi next month.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi has also repeatedly argued that outstanding problems can be addressed through dialogue and has expressed the hope that Rahman will visit India soon.

The central difficulty is that the most sensitive political question – Sheikh Hasina’s presence in India – cannot easily be separated from the broader relationship.

Dhaka has linked the creation of a favourable environment for Rahman’s visit to progress concerning Hasina's extradition. India, meanwhile, has said it is examining Bangladesh’s request according to its legal procedures.

This has created an unusual situation.