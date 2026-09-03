India's Balancing Act: Jaishankar Offers Indian Help To Broker Peace In Ukraine After Putin-Modi Meeting
The outreach comes as India gets ready to host the BRICS summit.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar offered India's help to bring a resolution to the Ukraine war, launching a diplomatic outreach to Ukraine after high-level talks with Russia.
Jaishankar's visit to Ukraine also comes immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Kyrgyzstan, where he had urged the Russian leader to end the Ukraine war.
"If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there,” Jaishankar said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.
He also underlined the importance of oil imports from Russia for India to power its economy.
"You know, this conflict, which is today in its fifth year, will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil ...or minerals or metals or fertiliser."
The visit to Ukraine also serves as an outreach to the West before India hosts leaders of the BRICS Summit, often viewed as an alternative to West-dominated groupings.
In Kyiv, Jaishankar reiterated the Prime Minister's message, which was welcomed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
"Prime Minister Modi sat in the presence of Putin and said it's time to end the war. We support this position. It is time to move to diplomatic efforts," said Sybiha.
The Ukrainian response also underlined how India has been able to engage with Moscow and Kyiv simultaneously, even as it has tied into the US' efforts to push Russia to the negotiating table and end the war.
US President Donald Trump sent CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Moscow recently, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, to push for a revival of negotiations and to warn Russia against attacking NATO countries.
During Jaishankar's visit to Ukraine, the two sides discussed cooperation in areas like energy, but also mourned the loss of civilian life in the war.
Bringing the war closer to India, one Indian was among 12 people killed in Russian attacks on Tuesday.
This engagement with Russia and Ukraine illustrates India's longstanding policy of strategic autonomy. New Delhi's formal position is that it maintains equidistance from geopolitical rivals.
India is a member of both BRICS and SCO groupings, seen as an alternative to Western-dominated multilateral groupings. India is also part of the US-led Quad, which also includes Australia and Japan.
During the SCO summit, Modi, apart from Putin, also met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and said India is desirous of pushing trade ties.
New Delhi has in the past faced calls from Washington to reduce its dealings with both Iran and Russia.
Still, this is not the first time New Delhi has balanced ties between Kyiv and Moscow
The current outreach has echoes of when Modi visited Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in August 2024, immediately after a trip to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin
At that time too, Modi had said that India is ready to pitch in.
“We (India) are not neutral. From the very beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace," said Modi during that visit.
Jaishankar's visit to Ukraine mirrors the 2024 visits. From Ukraine, the External Affairs Minister will travel to Poland, which allows India to move its outreach beyond Ukraine to a key ally that has also taken a strong position against Russia.
Prof Rajan Kumar at the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University noted that India's message in helping end the war in Ukraine had a double purpose.
" PM, talking to President Putin, kept using a particular term, and that word was that 'we should move from endless war to the end of war'. That in itself was a kind of message not only to President Putin but also to Western countries. India is talking to Russia and is close to Russia, but India wants the end of war. I think it started from there: the act of balancing, and then the visit of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to Poland and Ukraine," said Kumar.
He further noted that balancing between both sides served India's interest.
"India is not in a position to antagonise the US over diaspora, technology and for other reasons. India, at the same time, can't depend on the US given the unpredictability and uncertainty it has," said Rajan
"On the other hand, India can't put all its eggs in BRICS and SCO because it includes China and has issues with other countries."
For now, the balancing appears to be working. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, when asked about Modi's meeting with Pezeshkian, noted that countries had their own foreign policies and that "many countries around the world talk to the Iranian regime."
Still, the ultimate test will now be the BRICS summit, where India will host the leaders of China, Russia and Iran among others, from September 12 to 13.