ETV Bharat / international

India's Balancing Act: Jaishankar Offers Indian Help To Broker Peace In Ukraine After Putin-Modi Meeting

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriiy Sybiha walk in the city centre during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday ( AP )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar offered India's help to bring a resolution to the Ukraine war, launching a diplomatic outreach to Ukraine after high-level talks with Russia.

Jaishankar's visit to Ukraine also comes immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Kyrgyzstan, where he had urged the Russian leader to end the Ukraine war.

"If India can be of any ‌help, in any manner, we are ‌there,” Jaishankar said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

He also underlined the importance of oil imports from Russia for India to power its economy.

"You know, this conflict, which is today in its fifth year, will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil ...or minerals or metals or fertiliser."

The visit to Ukraine also serves as an outreach to the West before India hosts leaders of the BRICS Summit, often viewed as an alternative to West-dominated groupings.

In Kyiv, Jaishankar reiterated the Prime Minister's message, which was welcomed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"Prime Minister Modi sat in the presence of Putin and said it's time to end the war. We support this position. It is time to move to diplomatic efforts," said Sybiha.

The Ukrainian response also underlined how India has been able to engage with Moscow and Kyiv simultaneously, even as it has tied into the US' efforts to push Russia to the negotiating table and end the war.

US President Donald Trump sent CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Moscow recently, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, to push for a revival of negotiations and to warn Russia against attacking NATO countries.

During Jaishankar's visit to Ukraine, the two sides discussed cooperation in areas like energy, but also mourned the loss of civilian life in the war.

Bringing the war closer to India, one Indian was among 12 people killed in Russian attacks on Tuesday.

This engagement with Russia and Ukraine illustrates India's longstanding policy of strategic autonomy. New Delhi's formal position is that it maintains equidistance from geopolitical rivals.

India is a member of both BRICS and SCO groupings, seen as an alternative to Western-dominated multilateral groupings. India is also part of the US-led Quad, which also includes Australia and Japan.