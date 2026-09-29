ETV Bharat / international

India Backs Durban Declaration At UNGA, Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment To Combating Racism

Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs ( ANI )

New Delhi: Strongly backing the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA), India on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related forms of intolerance during the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Delivering India's official statement at the High-Level Meeting marking the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA), Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George underscored New Delhi's stance on promoting global equality and human dignity. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "Secretary George reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, and to promoting equality and dignity for all." Highlighting the need for concrete action, MEA stated that "India underscored the need for concrete, nationally led and internationally coordinated efforts towards the full and effective implementation of the DDPA." The Durban Declaration and Programme of Action was adopted by consensus at the 2001 World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa, establishing a global framework to address racial discrimination and promote inclusive, equal societies. The year 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the DDPA.