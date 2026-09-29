India Backs Durban Declaration At UNGA, Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment To Combating Racism
At the UNGA, India underscored the need for concrete, nationally-led and internationally coordinated efforts towards the full and effective implementation of the DDPA.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 7:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Strongly backing the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA), India on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related forms of intolerance during the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
Delivering India's official statement at the High-Level Meeting marking the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA), Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George underscored New Delhi's stance on promoting global equality and human dignity.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "Secretary George reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, and to promoting equality and dignity for all."
Secretary(West) @AmbSibiGeorge delivered India’s Statement in the High-Level Meeting on the 25th Anniversary of Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA) during the #UNGA81 in New York.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 28, 2026
He reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to combating racism,… pic.twitter.com/r7zjvBFXhr
Highlighting the need for concrete action, MEA stated that "India underscored the need for concrete, nationally led and internationally coordinated efforts towards the full and effective implementation of the DDPA."
The Durban Declaration and Programme of Action was adopted by consensus at the 2001 World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa, establishing a global framework to address racial discrimination and promote inclusive, equal societies. The year 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the DDPA.
According to the United Nations, the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA) is the UN's blueprint to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance globally. UN states it as a milestone that marks a fundamental development in human rights, and offers a holistic vision and proposes practical measures, not just for member states, but for civil society.
The DDPA, according to the UN, is a victims-centred document that emphasises the plight of victims of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. It reaffirms that States have the duty to protect and promote the human rights of all victims and should apply a gender perspective, recognising the multiple forms of discrimination.
Earlier on Friday, Sibi George welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on Sea Level Rise on Friday, emphasising India's ongoing initiatives dedicated to coastal resilience, mangrove preservation, and disaster-resilient infrastructure.
Addressing the 'High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise' at the UNGA, the senior Indian diplomat stressed the critical need for equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities. Further, he highlighted the vital role played by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the preservation of stable maritime zones, and the legal continuity of statehood for vulnerable island and coastal nations.
Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge delivered India’s statement at the High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise at the 81st UN General Assembly.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 25, 2026
He welcomed the adoption of the UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise and highlighted India’s… pic.twitter.com/kGiE2ioUVY
Detailing the diplomatic engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs shared on X, "Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India's statement at the High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise at the 81st UN General Assembly."
The ministry added, "He welcomed the adoption of the UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise and highlighted India's efforts on coastal resilience, mangrove conservation and disaster-resilient infrastructure. He reaffirmed the importance of equity and CBDR-RC, and underscored the significance of UNCLOS, stable maritime zones and continuity of statehood for island and coastal States."
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