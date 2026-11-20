ETV Bharat / international

India Avoids War Of Words With Bangladesh As Hasina Return Strains Ties

Police personnel stand guard outside Bangladesh's former leader and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus's residence a day after it was set on fire, in Chattogram city on Thursday. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India has refused to be drawn into a war of words with Bangladesh after its Prime Minister indirectly accused New Delhi of conspiring against Bangladesh amid rising tensions over the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intention to return to Bangladesh next month.

Without naming India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday accused the “country across the border” where Sheikh Hasina has taken refuge of "conspiring against Bangladesh".

His remarks came in the wake of violence during a shutdown called by Awami League supporters to protest the Bangladesh government's refusal to issue a passport to the former Prime Minister.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that he had no comments on the internal developments in Bangladesh. "Our position remains consistent that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, one which is rooted in the shared history of the two countries and the common cultural values of their peoples," said Jaiswal.

One of the immediate challenges facing the two countries is the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty, which is set to expire on December 12, 2026, after 30 years. The two countries have yet to initiate formal talks to renew the 1996 treaty, which governs the sharing of the water of the Ganga River.

"The India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission is the established mechanism to discuss all water-related cross-boundary river issues, " said Jaiswal at the briefing. He reiterated that India remains committed to a constructive relationship while safeguarding India's interests.

India-Bangladesh ties are going through a period of strain amid the presence of Sheikh Hasina in India. She was sentenced to death by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal for the violent crackdown on student-led protests in which 1,400 people were killed as per the United Nations. Hasina, had called the court's decision "biased and politically motivated".

Bangladesh has repeatedly sought the extradition of Sheikh Hasina even as India has maintained that the requests are being examined under established legal procedures and under the terms of the bilateral treaty.