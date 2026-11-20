India Avoids War Of Words With Bangladesh As Hasina Return Strains Ties
India says it wants a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
New Delhi: India has refused to be drawn into a war of words with Bangladesh after its Prime Minister indirectly accused New Delhi of conspiring against Bangladesh amid rising tensions over the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intention to return to Bangladesh next month.
Without naming India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday accused the “country across the border” where Sheikh Hasina has taken refuge of "conspiring against Bangladesh".
His remarks came in the wake of violence during a shutdown called by Awami League supporters to protest the Bangladesh government's refusal to issue a passport to the former Prime Minister.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that he had no comments on the internal developments in Bangladesh. "Our position remains consistent that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, one which is rooted in the shared history of the two countries and the common cultural values of their peoples," said Jaiswal.
One of the immediate challenges facing the two countries is the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty, which is set to expire on December 12, 2026, after 30 years. The two countries have yet to initiate formal talks to renew the 1996 treaty, which governs the sharing of the water of the Ganga River.
"The India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission is the established mechanism to discuss all water-related cross-boundary river issues, " said Jaiswal at the briefing. He reiterated that India remains committed to a constructive relationship while safeguarding India's interests.
India-Bangladesh ties are going through a period of strain amid the presence of Sheikh Hasina in India. She was sentenced to death by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal for the violent crackdown on student-led protests in which 1,400 people were killed as per the United Nations. Hasina, had called the court's decision "biased and politically motivated".
Bangladesh has repeatedly sought the extradition of Sheikh Hasina even as India has maintained that the requests are being examined under established legal procedures and under the terms of the bilateral treaty.
The strain in diplomatic ties has been reflected in Rahman's refusal to visit India for either bilateral or multilateral meetings. Sheikh Hasina has continued to press the Bangladesh government for a passport.
In the latest, Hasina's legal representative in a letter dated November 19 to Preeti Rahm, the Acting High Commissioner in Delhi, has sought a reply from the Bangladesh government "as a matter of urgency".
The possible return of Sheikh Hasina remains a sensitive issue for the Tarique Rahman government, which is dealing with the challenge of maintaining political stability and stabilising the economy, which before the troubles had won praise as a success story as it was able to reduce poverty and enjoy rapid growth.
Bangladesh witnessed fresh political unrest on Thursday as Hasina's supporters tried to enforce a nationwide dawn-to-dusk bandh. The ancestral home of Bangladesh's former interim leader Muhammad Yunus was set on fire on Thursday. The nationwide lockdown was the end of a week-long campaign of protests and rallies. The campaign was against the Tarique Rahman government's rejection of a passport request by Sheikh Hasina.
According to local media reports, there were no reports of violence on Friday. The protests come at a time when Bangladesh is facing a severe economic slowdown marked by high inflation.
In the past few weeks, thousands of garment workers have taken to the streets demanding an over 140 per cent hike in the minimum monthly wage to 30,000 taka, citing rising living costs.
Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector accounts for nearly 80 per cent of Bangladesh's export earnings and for around 10 per cent of its GDP.
Both the political unrest and garment workers' protests are a continuing challenge for the Bangladesh government as it seeks to stabilise the country, which is going through a severe economic slowdown including high inflation.