ETV Bharat / international

India-Australia Relationship Has 'Never Been More Consequential': PM Albanese

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday announced his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's visit to the Pacific nation next week, saying the bilateral relationship has "never been more consequential".

"I am honoured to welcome my friend Prime Minister Modi to Australia for our Annual Leaders' Summit," Albanese said in a statement. Modi will visit Melbourne from July 8-10 as the second leg of a three-nation tour beginning in Indonesia on July 6 and concluding in New Zealand on July 11.

“The Australia-India relationship has never been more consequential, and our partnership fosters peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Albanese said.

"Our cooperation on trade, defence and security, and technology is delivering benefits for both countries," Albanese’s office added. Albanese last met Modi on the margins of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in 2025.