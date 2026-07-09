ETV Bharat / international

India, Australia Agree Terms For Long-term Uranium Supply For 'Peaceful Purposes'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a ceremonial welcome at Government House, in Melbourne, Australia on July 9, 2026. ( ETV Bharat via PIB )

New Delhi: Australia has agreed terms to export uranium to India for "exclusively peaceful purposes", a joint statement said Thursday following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Melbourne.

The two sides announced that they had "finalised the administrative arrangements necessary to enable the export of Australian uranium to India for exclusively peaceful purposes and under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards," as provided under the Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signed in 2015.

PM Modi is currently in Australia (8 -10 July) as part of a high-profile three-nation Indo-Pacific tour.

"The arrangement facilitates Australian uranium exports to India, to help increase the share of non-fossil fuel power capacity," Albanese told reporters following the meeting in Australia.

The statement said both countries were committed to strengthening energy supply chain resilience through deeper regional cooperation, accelerating the energy transition, promoting renewable energy adoption and maintaining open trade arrangements for energy products.

The two countries, it said, shared "deep concern over the situation in the Middle East and its consequences for our region, including the prolonged impact of disruptions on energy, resources and other important commodities' supply chains and prices."

Amid the ongoing disruptions, both sides reaffirmed their "shared commitment to open markets and rules-based trade, principles that underpin our prosperity and economic security."