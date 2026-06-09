ETV Bharat / international

India Slams Pak's 'Fitna Al Hindustan' Narrative At UNSC, Calls It 'Officially Sponsored Misinformation'

Last year, the government of Pakistan officially designated all terrorist groups and organisations operating in Balochistan province 'Fitna al Hindustan', alleging, without giving any proof, that the outfits indulged in terrorism at India's behest, according to Pakistani media reports.

Parvathaneni Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, delivered a strong statement against Pakistan at the United Nations during a UN Security Council meeting on the ‘Situation in Afghanistan’. Hitting out strongly, Harish said that Pakistan coming up with official notifications, directing its government agencies to start referring to groups inside its own borders as 'Fitna al Hindustan', "is nothing but officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology".

New Delhi: Slamming Pakistan for referring to groups inside its own borders as 'Fitna al-Hindustan', India on Monday hit out at the neighbouring country at the UN, terming its decision as nothing but "officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology.”

Harish called it "an outcome of an organised factory of hate coming from the deep state of Pakistan, which aims to keep their citizens in a state of permanent hostility with India in order to perpetuate their stay in power and control of national resources and distract them from core political and economic problems."

He added that the "de facto coup by the military through the 27th Constitutional Amendment is only its most recent manifestation.” The Indian envoy was referring to Pakistan's parliament passing a constitutional amendment last year, which provided for the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). Field Marshal Asim Munir was appointed as Pakistan's first CDF after that.

At the UNSC meeting, the Indian envoy also strongly condemned Pakistan’s campaign of military airstrikes against Afghanistan, which Delhi said is causing huge civilian casualties and suffering to the Afghan people. “Let me reiterate. Dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter terrorism,” Harishi said.

He added that espousing high principles of international law and Islamic solidarity while mercilessly carrying out air strikes during the holy month of Ramadan is the perfect example of hypocrisy. “Blaming neighbours for its own failures is an old Pakistani habit. This attempt to hoodwink the world will fail,” the Indian envoy said.

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