ETV Bharat / international

India Assures 'Full Support And Assistance' To Its Nationals Injured In Recent Incidents In Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: The Consulate General of India in Jeddah on Monday assured its "full support and assistance" to Indian nationals undergoing treatment at a hospital in the coastal city after suffering injuries in the recent incidents in Jazan.

In a post on X, the Consulate said it "remains in close touch with the hospital authorities and the affected nationals & their family members."

Consul General Fahad Suri visited Indian nationals undergoing treatment at Dr Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah, who were injured in the recent incidents in Jazan, the mission said.