ETV Bharat / international

India Asks International Community To Focus On "Atrocities" In PoK After Norway-Pakistan Discussion On Kashmir

A handout photograph from Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations that shows Pakistani Army Chief and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir speaking with Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide during their meeting in Rawalpindi on August 13. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India said that the international community should focus on "atrocities" being committed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Norwegian foreign minister, Barth Eide, discussing the issue of Kashmir in Pakistan.

Eide, who was on a two-day visit to Pakistan, the first by a Norwegian foreign minister in a decade, said he discussed a range of issues, including the Kashmir dispute, during talks with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also Pakistan's foreign minister, in Islamabad on Thursday.

"I was happy to have this opportunity to discuss... regional issues ranging from Jammu and Kashmir to Afghanistan and, of course, the challenging relationship with that country and also with activities stemming out of Afghanistan," said Eide during a joint press interaction.

There were no further details on what was discussed between the two sides on Kashmir.

A joint statement released after the talks said that the "Pakistan side briefed on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir".

Dar said during a joint press briefing on Thursday that he had briefed Eide on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and also spoke about the Indus Waters Treaty.

The discussions between Pakistan and Norway on Jammu and Kashmir have gone down poorly in India.

Responding to a question on Kashmir being discussed between Norway and Pakistan, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The whole of J&K and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India".

He added: "The issue that should concern the international community is the atrocities currently being perpetrated in the illegal PoK and use of PoK for cross-border terror."