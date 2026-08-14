India Asks International Community To Focus On "Atrocities" In PoK After Norway-Pakistan Discussion On Kashmir
Norway's foreign minister discussed Kashmir with his Pakistani counterpart during a visit to Islamabad
Published : August 14, 2026 at 9:20 PM IST
New Delhi: India said that the international community should focus on "atrocities" being committed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Norwegian foreign minister, Barth Eide, discussing the issue of Kashmir in Pakistan.
Eide, who was on a two-day visit to Pakistan, the first by a Norwegian foreign minister in a decade, said he discussed a range of issues, including the Kashmir dispute, during talks with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also Pakistan's foreign minister, in Islamabad on Thursday.
"I was happy to have this opportunity to discuss... regional issues ranging from Jammu and Kashmir to Afghanistan and, of course, the challenging relationship with that country and also with activities stemming out of Afghanistan," said Eide during a joint press interaction.
There were no further details on what was discussed between the two sides on Kashmir.
A joint statement released after the talks said that the "Pakistan side briefed on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir".
Dar said during a joint press briefing on Thursday that he had briefed Eide on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and also spoke about the Indus Waters Treaty.
The discussions between Pakistan and Norway on Jammu and Kashmir have gone down poorly in India.
Responding to a question on Kashmir being discussed between Norway and Pakistan, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The whole of J&K and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India".
He added: "The issue that should concern the international community is the atrocities currently being perpetrated in the illegal PoK and use of PoK for cross-border terror."
Pakistan has been grappling with unrest in PoK and has been accused of unleashing a violent crackdown against protestors in the region who are seeking greater representation in the local assembly.
The Joint Awami Action Committee, which had staged the protests, was banned by the government in June under anti-terrorism laws, and unrest has continued even as elections to the legislative assembly were held.
Pakistan's Foreign Office said the visit of the Norwegian foreign minister, who was on a two-day visit that ended Thursday, builds on high-level engagement between the two countries. Eide met with a cross-section of Pakistan's leaders, including Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir.
There has been a recent uptick in diplomatic engagement between Norway, which once played an active role as a mediator in international disputes, and Pakistan, which is one of the mediators between the US and Iran.
Norway’s State Secretary Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik had also visited Islamabad in May 2026.
During the Norwegian foreign minister's visit, the two sides also discussed the recent defence pact between Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and the Iran conflict.
Still, it is the discussion on Kashmir that has triggered unease in India, which also shares good ties with Norway. Pakistan has over the years sought to internationalise the issue of Kashmir.
"Norway FM’s specific reference to J&K as a regional issue that he discussed with the Pak FM is objectionable," said former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on X.
"He could have just referred to having discussed regional issues without highlighting J&K and giving satisfaction to Pakistan, which always wants to keep an international focus on the issue".