ETV Bharat / international

India, Armenia Deepen Defence Partnership With New Military Cooperation Framework

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, left, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan, display copies of a bilateral agreement document during their meeting, in Yerevan, Armenia on Monday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Armenia are giving their rapidly expanding defence relationship a new institutional foundation, taking it beyond the purchase of military hardware towards structured cooperation between their armed forces.

During Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's visit to Armenia, the two countries agreed to establish a new framework for cooperation between the General Staffs of the armed forces.

General staff refers to military officers who handle planning, logistics, and daily operations.

“The two sides explored new avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening and elevating the India-Armenia defence partnership,” the Ministry of Defence said on X after Singh on Monday called on Minister of Defence of Armenia Suren Papikyan in Yerevan.

According to a post on its Facebook handle, the Armenian Defence Ministry stated that issues related to Armenia-India cooperation in the defence sector were discussed.

Monday’s exchange of the document between the two sides suggests that what began with India’s emergence as an important defence equipment supplier to Armenia is developing into a broader military partnership involving regular institutional engagement, professional exchanges and potentially deeper military-technical cooperation.

The development also has a wider geopolitical significance.

Armenia is rebuilding and diversifying its security architecture at a time when Russia’s traditional role in the South Caucasus is being recalibrated, and Yerevan is cultivating closer relations with a range of partners.

India, meanwhile, is using defence cooperation to establish a more substantive presence in a strategically important region linking Europe, West Asia and Central Asia.

The new general staff mechanism, therefore, represents more than an administrative arrangement: it is a sign that India and Armenia increasingly view each other as long-term strategic partners in a rapidly changing Eurasian security environment.

According to Abhinav Pandya, founder, director and CEO of the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank and an expert on Armenia, Monday’s agreement moved defence cooperation from a transactional arms relationship into a broader strategic partnership.

“So far, the relationship was more of a buyer-seller nature, but now the relationship includes more joint training exercises and India sharing its key expertise in jungle warfare or even military operations with the Armenian forces,” Pandya told ETV Bharat. “Also, intelligence sharing is likely to be part of this whole arrangement, and this has great significance.”

India and Armenia held their first formal defence consultations in May 2024, agreeing on a 2024–25 cooperation plan and establishing a Joint Working Group on defence cooperation.

The agenda already extended beyond procurement to military education, combat training, exchange of experience and military-technical cooperation.

That mechanism subsequently produced a 2026 cooperation programme, covering senior-level and expert visits, military education, combat training and exercises, military-technical cooperation and exchanges of experience.

The pace of senior-level engagement has also accelerated. Armenia’s Chief of the General Staff, Lt Gen Edvard Asryan, visited India in April 2026 and met India’s then Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Singh, with regional security and deeper professional cooperation on the agenda.

In February 2026, Gen Chauhan visited Armenia and discussed further defence and security cooperation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

For Yerevan, India is particularly valuable because Armenia is trying to reduce its historic dependence on Russia without becoming completely dependent on any single new partner.