India, Armenia Deepen Defence Partnership With New Military Cooperation Framework
Defence ties are moving from a transactional arms relationship into a broader strategic partnership.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 9:37 PM IST
New Delhi: India and Armenia are giving their rapidly expanding defence relationship a new institutional foundation, taking it beyond the purchase of military hardware towards structured cooperation between their armed forces.
During Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's visit to Armenia, the two countries agreed to establish a new framework for cooperation between the General Staffs of the armed forces.
General staff refers to military officers who handle planning, logistics, and daily operations.
“The two sides explored new avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening and elevating the India-Armenia defence partnership,” the Ministry of Defence said on X after Singh on Monday called on Minister of Defence of Armenia Suren Papikyan in Yerevan.
According to a post on its Facebook handle, the Armenian Defence Ministry stated that issues related to Armenia-India cooperation in the defence sector were discussed.
Monday’s exchange of the document between the two sides suggests that what began with India’s emergence as an important defence equipment supplier to Armenia is developing into a broader military partnership involving regular institutional engagement, professional exchanges and potentially deeper military-technical cooperation.
The development also has a wider geopolitical significance.
Armenia is rebuilding and diversifying its security architecture at a time when Russia’s traditional role in the South Caucasus is being recalibrated, and Yerevan is cultivating closer relations with a range of partners.
India, meanwhile, is using defence cooperation to establish a more substantive presence in a strategically important region linking Europe, West Asia and Central Asia.
The new general staff mechanism, therefore, represents more than an administrative arrangement: it is a sign that India and Armenia increasingly view each other as long-term strategic partners in a rapidly changing Eurasian security environment.
According to Abhinav Pandya, founder, director and CEO of the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank and an expert on Armenia, Monday’s agreement moved defence cooperation from a transactional arms relationship into a broader strategic partnership.
“So far, the relationship was more of a buyer-seller nature, but now the relationship includes more joint training exercises and India sharing its key expertise in jungle warfare or even military operations with the Armenian forces,” Pandya told ETV Bharat. “Also, intelligence sharing is likely to be part of this whole arrangement, and this has great significance.”
India and Armenia held their first formal defence consultations in May 2024, agreeing on a 2024–25 cooperation plan and establishing a Joint Working Group on defence cooperation.
The agenda already extended beyond procurement to military education, combat training, exchange of experience and military-technical cooperation.
That mechanism subsequently produced a 2026 cooperation programme, covering senior-level and expert visits, military education, combat training and exercises, military-technical cooperation and exchanges of experience.
The pace of senior-level engagement has also accelerated. Armenia’s Chief of the General Staff, Lt Gen Edvard Asryan, visited India in April 2026 and met India’s then Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Singh, with regional security and deeper professional cooperation on the agenda.
In February 2026, Gen Chauhan visited Armenia and discussed further defence and security cooperation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
For Yerevan, India is particularly valuable because Armenia is trying to reduce its historic dependence on Russia without becoming completely dependent on any single new partner.
The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war with Azerbaijan exposed serious weaknesses in Armenia’s military capabilities, particularly in areas such as artillery, reconnaissance, air defence, drones and counter-battery warfare.
The subsequent deterioration of Armenia-Russia security relations, together with Russia’s preoccupation with the war in Ukraine, encouraged Yerevan to diversify its military suppliers.
India emerged as one of the most important alternatives.
Armenia has acquired or contracted for a range of Indian systems, including Swathi weapon-locating radars, Pinaka multiple-launch rocket systems, ATAGS artillery guns, MArG artillery systems and other military equipment.
The Swathi deal, for example, involved four radars and was valued at about $40 million.
The ATAGS relationship is particularly noteworthy. Armenia became the first foreign customer for the Indian-developed 155-mm Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, initially acquiring six systems; Armenian officials and Indian defence experts subsequently discussed additional purchases.
This diversification gives Armenia greater strategic autonomy. It also demonstrates that India can supply sophisticated military equipment without demanding that its partners join an exclusive geopolitical bloc.
That is an increasingly valuable proposition in today's fragmented international system.
The India-Armenia partnership has a clear South Caucasus dimension.
The South Caucasus - Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia - is strategically positioned between Russia, Turkiye, Iran, the Black Sea, Europe and Central Asia. It is consequently becoming an arena in which several powers compete for influence, connectivity and security partnerships.
India’s own assessment of the region explicitly identifies the South Caucasus as increasingly important to New Delhi, linking it to defence cooperation, the International North-South Transport Corridor and emerging India–Iran–Armenia–Georgia connectivity.
According to Pandya, India had viewed Armenia as a potential buyer of its weapons rather than focusing on a broader and expanded role in the region.
“But the new negotiations with the Armenian military which happened today during the visit of the Defence Secretary shows that India has finally overcome its hesitations and India is seeking to broaden its strategic footprint in the South Caucasus region,” he said.
For Armenia, India helps reduce dependence on Russia and diversify its security architecture while rebuilding military capabilities after the trauma of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. For India, Armenia is simultaneously a defence-export success story, a gateway to the South Caucasus, a potential connectivity partner and a way of exercising strategic autonomy in a region where Russian, Turkish, Iranian, European and American interests intersect.
Most importantly, the relationship is developing at the very moment when the South Caucasus itself is moving from a conflict-centred geopolitical order towards a connectivity- and competition-centred one.
Pandya also brought the recently signed trilateral Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in this context.
“I think India is also exploring wider options to counter or to contain rivals like Turkiye and Pakistan in various other theatres beyond South Asia,” he said.
“Turkiye’s rivalry with Armenia is very famous. Turkiye supports Azerbaijan, Armenia’s arch-rival and by expanding its strategic presence in Armenia, India aims to sort of contain Turkey also. That can be a possible way to keep Turkey under check and Pakistan under check because Pakistan also supports Azerbaijan.”