ETV Bharat / international

India, US Strike Critical Minerals Deal Amid China Concerns

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pose after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on May 26, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India and the US on Tuesday firmed up a key framework for cooperation in ensuring steady supplies of critical minerals, a move that comes amid growing concerns over China's export controls on rare earth elements and strategic metals vital for global technology supply chains. The framework on securing supplies of mining and processing of critical minerals was signed on the sidelines of the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

"It is something very timely and critical," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the presence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"This framework aims to deepen our cooperation across the entire critical minerals and rare earth supply chain, including mining, processing, recycling and related investment," he said. The external affairs minister said the framework will strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains, help finance projects, as well as ensuring effective management of critical minerals and rare earths.

"It is one more sign of how close our cooperation has been in a world where there are so many challenges but also so many opportunities," he said. In his remarks, Rubio highlighted the strategic partnership between the US and India and how important it is for the respective national interests of both countries.

"It is a tangible example of that," he said, referring to the inking of the pact.