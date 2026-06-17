ETV Bharat / international

India, Thailand Discuss Ways To Deepen Collaboration In Defence Manufacturing, Research, Innovation

New Delhi: India and Thailand have held a key dialogue to review the full spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation, and discussed ways to deepen collaboration in defence manufacturing, research, innovation and capability development. The 10th Thailand-India Defence Dialogue took place in Bangkok on June 16, the Indian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The two sides also discussed the “evolving security environment” in the Indo-Pacific region and exchanged perspectives on regional developments. They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

The dialogue took place to “review the full spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation” and exchange views on regional and global security issues of mutual interest. It was co-chaired by Thailand's Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence, Admiral Nuttapol Diewvanich, and Satyajit Mohanty, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, India.