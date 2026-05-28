ETV Bharat / international

India, Singapore Hold Wide-Ranging Discussions On Key Areas Of Defence Cooperation

Singapore: India and Singapore on Thursday held wide-ranging discussions on key areas of defence cooperation, security collaboration and avenues to further strengthen the strategic relationship between the two countries.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh co-chaired with Singapore's Permanent Secretary (Defence) Joseph Leong the 16th Defence Policy Dialogue which reaffirmed the robust bilateral defence partnership between the two nations.

“Wide-ranging discussions were held on key areas of defence cooperation, security collaboration and avenues to further strengthen the strategic relationship between the two countries,” said a post on X by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence.

Singh visited the Digital Operations Technology Centre (DOTC) of the Digital and Intelligence Service of the Singapore Armed Forces, the ministry said.