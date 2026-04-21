ETV Bharat / international

India, Singapore Charting Out Roadmap For Digital Corridor, Green Shipping: Official

Singapore: India and Singapore are working on a roadmap to set up infrastructure for digital corridor collaboration and green shipping, a senior official said on Tuesday. The roadmap is part of a larger collaboration between the two countries in line with global decarbonisation initiatives as the world’s maritime industries seek to become environmentally friendly, said Vijay Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

“A roadmap for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is being worked out with infrastructure details,” Kumar told PTI at the Singapore Maritime Week being held from April 20-24. The MoU follows up on upgrading work based on a Letter of Intent signed on maritime digitalisation (digital corridor collaboration) and decarbonisation (green shipping) at the same show last year by Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

Kumar said details such as investment, storage tank capacity, pipelines, bunkering facilities and future demand for green fuel are being worked on. He said both nations complement each other – India for its cheaper green energy and resources, among others, and Singapore for being a global shipping and maritime hub.

“As such, we are working together on developing all opportunities,” said Kumar, who also represented India in a 12-country closed-door marine industry development programme attended by top stakeholders and ministers. The Indian delegation at the maritime week includes senior decision-makers from the Directorate General of Shipping, Shipping Corporation of India, VOC Port Authority, Deendayal Port Authority, major Indian Shipyards, and the Indian Ports Association.