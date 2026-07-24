ETV Bharat / international

India-Romania Set Target To Double Bilateral Trade In Next Three Years, Sign Three MoUs During President Droupadi Murmu's Visit

President Droupadi Murmu with her Romanian counterpart Nicusor Dan and others during the signing of MoUs after a delegation-level meeting in Bucharest on July 23, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Romania on Thursday underlined economic cooperation as a key pillar of the bilateral partnership and set a target to double bilateral trade in the next three years while also agreeing to expand cooperation in important sectors such as pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and agriculture.

This comes as President Murmu arrived in Romania on a historic visit--the first in three decades by an Indian President. President Murmu shared the details in her remarks to the press after the two countries inked Memoranda of Understanding in the fields of science & technology, sports and culture.

Noting how India and Romania have had a close and lasting friendship based on mutual trust, respect and strong people-to-people relations for more than seven decades. She said that over time, the partnership has continuously strengthened and is now entering a new phase with more ambitious goals, strong cooperation and a shared vision for the future.

"Economic cooperation is an important pillar of our partnership. We will promote trade and investment, strengthen the supply chain and agreed to encourage close cooperation between the industries of both countries. We have also set a target to double bilateral trade in the next three years," President Murmu said.

She further noted, "We agreed to expand cooperation in areas such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, health, renewable energy, green hydrogen, agricultural production and fertilisers, science and technology, digital public infrastructure and AI. This cooperation will move forward taking advantage of the complementary capabilities of both our economies."

President Murmu noted that Defence Cooperation is also an important pillar of the partnership and that the two countries agreed to further strengthen the partnership in this field through regular exchange, training, capacity building and close cooperation between the defence industries of both countries.

She added, "The Government of India has decided to double the training opportunities under the ITEC program for Romania. These will also include courses related to AI. Our Foreign Service Institute has provided training opportunities for Romanian diplomats to participate in the upcoming professional course. These programs will also include special training on AI and Cyber Diplomacy."