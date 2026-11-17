ETV Bharat / international

India, Other EAS Nations Reaffirm Commitment To Maritime Security, Freedom Of Navigation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photograph with Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and other world leaders, during 21st East Asia Summit, part of the 49th ASEAN Summit, in Manila, Philippines on Nov. 17, 2026. ( PTI )

Manila: India and other East Asia Summit (EAS) nations on Tuesday decided to strengthen maritime cooperation, safety and security, reaffirming their commitment to freedom of navigation and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.

In a joint declaration adopted at the 21st EAS in Manila, the participating countries emphasised the importance of upholding the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), ensuring "unimpeded lawful maritime commerce" and respecting the "right of transit passage and other internationally lawful uses of the seas".

The declaration, titled 'Navigating our Future, Together: Stability and Renewal', also called for greater cooperation to protect marine resources, conserve marine biodiversity and ecosystems, tackle ocean pollution and marine debris, and safeguard submarine cables, pipelines and other critical underwater infrastructure.

It emphasised the "role of maritime cooperation, stability, safety and security, the peaceful resolution of disputes and the upholding of freedom of navigation and overflight".

The maritime security emphasis comes amid growing geopolitical tensions and competing strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific, where freedom of navigation, respect for international law and peaceful settlement of disputes remain key concerns.

Calling for stronger regional economic cooperation, the leaders stressed the importance of keeping trade corridors open to facilitate the movement of goods, including essential commodities and energy supplies, and strengthening supply chain resilience, including in critical minerals.

The declaration underlined the need for "dialogue and constructive engagement to address trade concerns and strengthen regional economic cooperation by improving transparency and predictability in trade".

The declaration also reaffirmed ASEAN's central role in shaping the regional architecture, with the leaders supporting its unity and centrality in ASEAN-led mechanisms and recognising the EAS as an important platform for dialogue and cooperation on strategic, political and economic issues.

The leaders also called for enhanced connectivity across air, land and maritime sectors, alongside greater energy inter-connectivity and cooperation in developing reliable and resilient infrastructure.