India, Other EAS Nations Reaffirm Commitment To Maritime Security, Freedom Of Navigation
In a joint declaration, the participating countries emphasised the importance of upholding the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)
By PTI
Published : November 17, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Manila: India and other East Asia Summit (EAS) nations on Tuesday decided to strengthen maritime cooperation, safety and security, reaffirming their commitment to freedom of navigation and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.
In a joint declaration adopted at the 21st EAS in Manila, the participating countries emphasised the importance of upholding the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), ensuring "unimpeded lawful maritime commerce" and respecting the "right of transit passage and other internationally lawful uses of the seas".
The declaration, titled 'Navigating our Future, Together: Stability and Renewal', also called for greater cooperation to protect marine resources, conserve marine biodiversity and ecosystems, tackle ocean pollution and marine debris, and safeguard submarine cables, pipelines and other critical underwater infrastructure.
It emphasised the "role of maritime cooperation, stability, safety and security, the peaceful resolution of disputes and the upholding of freedom of navigation and overflight".
The maritime security emphasis comes amid growing geopolitical tensions and competing strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific, where freedom of navigation, respect for international law and peaceful settlement of disputes remain key concerns.
Calling for stronger regional economic cooperation, the leaders stressed the importance of keeping trade corridors open to facilitate the movement of goods, including essential commodities and energy supplies, and strengthening supply chain resilience, including in critical minerals.
The declaration underlined the need for "dialogue and constructive engagement to address trade concerns and strengthen regional economic cooperation by improving transparency and predictability in trade".
The declaration also reaffirmed ASEAN's central role in shaping the regional architecture, with the leaders supporting its unity and centrality in ASEAN-led mechanisms and recognising the EAS as an important platform for dialogue and cooperation on strategic, political and economic issues.
The leaders also called for enhanced connectivity across air, land and maritime sectors, alongside greater energy inter-connectivity and cooperation in developing reliable and resilient infrastructure.
On emerging challenges, the declaration called for regional cooperation in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, science and innovation, while promoting a safe, secure and accessible digital environment.
It also called for coordinated efforts to "promote an open, safe, secure, stable, and accessible digital environment" to combat online scams, exploitation, trafficking in persons and online sexual abuse, including crimes targeting children and people in vulnerable situations.
The leaders further stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in energy security, food and health resilience, disaster preparedness and response, and the protection of migrant workers.
The East Asia Summit is the premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with issues relating to security and defence. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.
Apart from the 11 ASEAN member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.
The East Asia Summit took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila on Tuesday. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental bloc that promotes economic growth, political stability, security, and cultural cooperation among its member countries in Southeast Asia.
Founded in 1967, ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.
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