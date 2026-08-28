India, Kuwait Hold Inaugural Key Dialogue In Delhi To Bolster Defence Cooperation
Both countries agreed to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation across a wide range of areas, including training, military exercises, defence industry, and research and development
By PTI
Published : August 28, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: India and Kuwait on Friday held a key dialogue during which the two sides agreed to bolster bilateral defence cooperation across a wide range of areas, including training, military exercises, industry, and research and development. The inaugural meeting of the India-Kuwait Joint Defence Committee (JDC) was held in New Delhi.
The first meeting of the JDC marked an important step towards operationalising the objectives outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation between the two countries, signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait in December 2024, the defence ministry said in a statement.
"Both countries agreed to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation across a wide range of areas, including training, military exercises, military medicine, staff talks, defence industry, and research and development (R&D)," it said.
The meeting was co-chaired by joint secretary in the ministry, Amitabh Prasad and Brigadier General Raed Alsakran of the five-member Kuwaiti delegation.
Joint Secretary Shri Amitabh Prasad co-chaired the inaugural meeting of India-Kuwait Joint Defence Committee (JDC) in New Delhi on August 28, 2026. Brig. Gen. Raed Alsakran led the delegation from Kuwaiti side. Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral defence ties in wide range of… pic.twitter.com/lvnkOM5VWU— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) August 28, 2026
The Indian delegation comprised representatives from the three services, the Department of Defence Production, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Armed Forces Medical Services and the Ministry of External Affairs.
Ahead of the JDC meeting, Brigadier General Raed Alsakran laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here, and paid homage to the fallen heroes.
The Kuwaiti delegation visited the DPSU Bhawan in New Delhi on the first day of their visit, where discussions were held with representatives of the Indian defence industry on potential areas of mutual cooperation. An industry interaction with the Kuwaiti delegation is also scheduled for the second day of the visit, it said.
India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally warm and friendly relations, rooted in historical ties that have stood the test of time. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1962.
The relationship was upgraded to a Strategic Partnership during the visit of the prime minister to Kuwait in December 2024. Geographic proximity, historical trade links, cultural affinities, and the presence of a large Indian community in Kuwait continue to sustain and nurture the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between the two countries, it said.
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