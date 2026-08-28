ETV Bharat / international

India, Kuwait Hold Inaugural Key Dialogue In Delhi To Bolster Defence Cooperation

New Delhi: India and Kuwait on Friday held a key dialogue during which the two sides agreed to bolster bilateral defence cooperation across a wide range of areas, including training, military exercises, industry, and research and development. The inaugural meeting of the India-Kuwait Joint Defence Committee (JDC) was held in New Delhi.

The first meeting of the JDC marked an important step towards operationalising the objectives outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation between the two countries, signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait in December 2024, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"Both countries agreed to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation across a wide range of areas, including training, military exercises, military medicine, staff talks, defence industry, and research and development (R&D)," it said.

The meeting was co-chaired by joint secretary in the ministry, Amitabh Prasad and Brigadier General Raed Alsakran of the five-member Kuwaiti delegation.