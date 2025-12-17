Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Netanyahu, Holds Talks On Deepening Bilateral Ties
Published : December 17, 2025 at 7:40 AM IST|
Updated : December 17, 2025 at 8:58 AM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in technology, economy, connectivity and security, expressing confidence that the bilateral strategic partnership will "grow from strength to strength".
In a post on X, he said, "Deeply appreciate the call on the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem this evening. Extended warm wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security."
"Valued his perspectives on regional and global developments. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength," he added.
Jaishankar's visit comes at a time when preparations are underway for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed trip to India. Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke recently over the phone, after which the Israeli leader said the two would be "meeting very soon".
Jaishankar also condemned the terror attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, saying that India and Israel both have a policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism.
External Affairs Minister called on President Isaac Herzog and also held discussions with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar and Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat.
"Let me first of all convey our very, very sincere, deep condolences at the loss of life due to the terror attack at Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi beach. I want to say that we condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Jaishankar said while addressing the press alongside Sa'ar. He thanked Israel for its support of India in its fight against terrorism.
At least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured in the attack by two gunmen - identified as 50-year-old Indian national Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old Australian son Naveed Akram - on a gathering during the Jewish festival Hanukkah by the Sea celebration on Sunday. While Akram migrated to Australia 27 years ago, he carried an Indian passport.
"Where India and Israel are concerned, we are both countries who have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We appreciate your consistent support to our fight against terrorism and all its forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said. He said that they will be discussing a strategic partnership between the two countries, which has “really developed very significantly in the last decade.”
"It has a G2G dimension, a B2B dimension, and one P2P between people as well. And I would say there really are a very large number of domains today that our relationship touches in one form or the other," he said.
Jaishankar said that India and Israel are “very complementary partners, and we must make the most of that.” He also reiterated India’s support for the Gaza peace plan and expressed hope that it will lead to a lasting and durable solution.
Later, in a post on social media, Jaishankar said he conveyed deepest condolences to his Israeli counterpart on the terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations and reiterated our steadfast resolve in combating the shared challenge of terrorism.
"Held productive discussions on our Strategic partnership and its further advancement across various domains. Also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, the Gaza Peace Plan and efforts to achieve lasting and durable peace," he said in a post on X.
Jaishankar also called on Israeli President Herzog and conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Discussed our Strategic Partnership and its continued deepening. Reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for enduring peace in the region," he said.
In a post on X, Herzog said they discussed opportunities to deepen strategic Israel-India ties and the importance of broadening regional cooperation, including through the great vision of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
Jaishankar said he also met Economy and Industry Minister Barkat and "discussed taking forward our investment and innovation cooperation". "Expressed confidence in the early conclusion of India-Israel Free Trade Agreement to further boost our economic partnership," he said.
Jaishankar arrived in Tel Aviv from Abu Dhabi, where he participated in the high-profile Sir Bani Yas Forum. He also attended the 16th India–UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th round of the India-UAE Strategic Dialogue held on December 15. Netanyahu's much-anticipated visit to India is expected to follow a series of high-level exchanges between the two sides.
Israeli Minister of Tourism Haim Katz, Minister of Economy and Industry Barkat, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visited India earlier this year as the two countries build momentum towards a FTA.
India and Israel inked a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) during Smotrich's visit to New Delhi in September, followed by the signing of the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the proposed FTA during the visit of Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to Israel last month.
In the defence sector, the two countries last month inked a landmark agreement to enhance defence, industrial, and technological cooperation, enabling the sharing of advanced technology to promote co-development and co-production.
India and Israel have also expanded cooperation in the cultural and academic spheres, with film festivals, dance performances and filmmaker exchanges aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties.
On Monday, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Tel Aviv University signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish an India Chair at the university to boost academic cooperation. (With PTI Inputs)
