Jaishankar Meets Israeli PM Netanyahu, Holds Talks On Deepening Bilateral Ties

In this image posted on Dec. 17, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Jerusalem, Israel. ( X@DrSJaishankar )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in technology, economy, connectivity and security, expressing confidence that the bilateral strategic partnership will "grow from strength to strength".

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply appreciate the call on the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem this evening. Extended warm wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security."

"Valued his perspectives on regional and global developments. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength," he added.

Netanyahu said in a post on X, "This evening, I met in my office in Jerusalem with India's Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar."

Jaishankar's visit comes at a time when preparations are underway for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed trip to India. Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke recently over the phone, after which the Israeli leader said the two would be "meeting very soon".

Jaishankar also condemned the terror attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, saying that India and Israel both have a policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism.

External Affairs Minister called on President Isaac Herzog and also held discussions with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar and Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat.

"Let me first of all convey our very, very sincere, deep condolences at the loss of life due to the terror attack at Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi beach. I want to say that we condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Jaishankar said while addressing the press alongside Sa'ar. He thanked Israel for its support of India in its fight against terrorism.

At least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured in the attack by two gunmen - identified as 50-year-old Indian national Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old Australian son Naveed Akram - on a gathering during the Jewish festival Hanukkah by the Sea celebration on Sunday. While Akram migrated to Australia 27 years ago, he carried an Indian passport.

"Where India and Israel are concerned, we are both countries who have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We appreciate your consistent support to our fight against terrorism and all its forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said. He said that they will be discussing a strategic partnership between the two countries, which has “really developed very significantly in the last decade.”