ETV Bharat / international

"New Golden Chapter": India, Indonesia Ink EC MoU To Co-Develop Election Technology And EVMs

Jakarta: Opening a "new golden chapter" in bilateral ties, India and Indonesia on Tuesday announced a major partnership to modernise the archipelago's electoral framework through tailored voting technology, alongside expanding institutional security and cultural cooperation.

The significant milestone came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a three-day official visit, held high-level discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to elevate their bilateral relationship.

Addressing a joint press conference with President Subianto, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the democratic synergy between the two nations, stating, "Democratic values and unity in diversity have been shared strengths for both India and Indonesia. We are set to further strengthen our democratic cooperation through an MoU between the Election Commissions of both nations.

"Under this institutional framework, New Delhi will support the development of Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines (EVMs) to help transition the world's third-largest democracy from its traditional single-day paper ballot system to digital voting for its 2029 elections.By sharing its extensive electoral expertise, honed since India first deployed EVMs across all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2004, New Delhi adds Indonesia to a growing list of nations utilising Indian election technology, following the footsteps of Bhutan, Nepal, and Namibia.