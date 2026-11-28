ETV Bharat / international

India and Denmark Adopt a Five Year Action Plan Amid Deepening India-Europe Ties

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen during the 5th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India and Denmark agreed to deepen defence and artificial intelligence ties while exploring areas of Arctic cooperation as they charted out a five year plan in the backdrop of deepening political and economic ties.

At the fifth India-Denmark Joint Commission meeting, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Denmark's Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen agreed to adopt the Joint Action Plan for 2027–31. A release from the Ministry of External Affairs said the plan would "guide the next phase of bilateral cooperation."

Europe has emerged as an important partner for India following the finalisation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in the backdrop of growing trade uncertainty with the US, creating the need to diversify trade and technology ties.

The two sides at the joint commission meeting on Saturday agreed to deepen collaboration in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and explore opportunities in space and Arctic cooperation, according to a press release. They also agreed to initiate dialogues on technology and climate to develop cooperation in these areas.

Jaishankar said on Saturday that the Green Strategic Partnership is a distinct part of the India-Denmark relationship. The Green Strategic Partnership was launched between India and Denmark in 2020 by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mette Frederiksen to advance climate action, clean energy transition, and sustainable development.

"In our agenda, of course, most important is our Green Strategic Partnership, which has given our relationship a very distinctive character. It brings together Danish capabilities and India's scale and development," said Jaishankar.

For India, Denmark also offers an opportunity to foster closer links with a technologically advanced country that can help India with its clean energy transitions in particular.

India is now increasingly deepening ties with smaller European countries beyond larger economies like Britain and Germany. Nordic countries in particular offer advanced green technologies in renewable energy, green hydrogen and water management. There is also shared interest in ensuring maritime security. For India, cooperation with the Nordic countries could also boost its Arctic ambitions.