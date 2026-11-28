India and Denmark Adopt a Five Year Action Plan Amid Deepening India-Europe Ties
They agreed to adopt the Joint Action Plan for 2027–31, and to deepen defence and Artificial Intelligence ties.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: India and Denmark agreed to deepen defence and artificial intelligence ties while exploring areas of Arctic cooperation as they charted out a five year plan in the backdrop of deepening political and economic ties.
At the fifth India-Denmark Joint Commission meeting, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Denmark's Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen agreed to adopt the Joint Action Plan for 2027–31. A release from the Ministry of External Affairs said the plan would "guide the next phase of bilateral cooperation."
Europe has emerged as an important partner for India following the finalisation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in the backdrop of growing trade uncertainty with the US, creating the need to diversify trade and technology ties.
The two sides at the joint commission meeting on Saturday agreed to deepen collaboration in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and explore opportunities in space and Arctic cooperation, according to a press release. They also agreed to initiate dialogues on technology and climate to develop cooperation in these areas.
Jaishankar said on Saturday that the Green Strategic Partnership is a distinct part of the India-Denmark relationship. The Green Strategic Partnership was launched between India and Denmark in 2020 by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mette Frederiksen to advance climate action, clean energy transition, and sustainable development.
Today, together with FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen @larsloekke of Denmark, witnessed the exchange of MOUs on Cultural Exchange Programme; Skill Development, Vocational Education & Entrepreneurship, and between India’s International Financial Services Centres Authority & Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. Also adopted the India-Denmark Joint Action Plan 2026–2031, laying the groundwork of our multidimensional cooperation for the next five years. 🇮🇳 🇩🇰— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 28, 2026
"In our agenda, of course, most important is our Green Strategic Partnership, which has given our relationship a very distinctive character. It brings together Danish capabilities and India's scale and development," said Jaishankar.
For India, Denmark also offers an opportunity to foster closer links with a technologically advanced country that can help India with its clean energy transitions in particular.
India is now increasingly deepening ties with smaller European countries beyond larger economies like Britain and Germany. Nordic countries in particular offer advanced green technologies in renewable energy, green hydrogen and water management. There is also shared interest in ensuring maritime security. For India, cooperation with the Nordic countries could also boost its Arctic ambitions.
India is seeking to build capabilities to navigate the Arctic as the Northern Sea Route becomes more accessible, strategically important and provides an alternate route to Europe.
Denmark is also looking to attract skilled Indian professionals in the healthcare sector. At the joint commission, the two ministers reviewed implementation of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement signed in 2024.
They also welcomed steps towards operationalising the healthcare recruitment partnership between the Government of Kerala and the Danish Ministry of Senior Citizens. Under the partnership, Indian healthcare professionals, including nurses and healthcare helpers, are being recruited to fill gaps in Denmark's health and care sector.
Labour mobility is emerging as a key area of cooperation between India and European countries, which are facing the challenges of an ageing population leading to smaller workforces and increased public spending on healthcare.
During his visit to India, the Danish foreign minister also visited Bengaluru on Friday with an eye on boosting technology cooperation, and met Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge.
The two countries also have growing business links. Several large Danish companies have a presence in India. Danish shipping giant, AP Moller-Maersk Group, has around 19 per cent of India’s container trade, for instance.
The visit of the Danish foreign minister is also the latest in a series of engagements with Europe. India and Europe are moving towards a new trajectory as a Free Trade Agreement between the two sides is set to be implemented. The two sides concluded negotiations on the agreement in January and are planning to sign the agreement on December 16.
Delighted to meet Mr. Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark. We discussed strengthening bilateral trade & economic cooperation, enhancing business ties and exploring new avenues of collaboration in areas of mutual interest to further strengthen the India-Denmark partnership. 🇮🇳🇩🇰 @larsloekke— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 28, 2026
Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also met with the visiting Danish foreign minister. "We discussed strengthening bilateral trade & economic cooperation, enhancing business ties and exploring new avenues of collaboration in areas of mutual interest to further strengthen the India-Denmark partnership," said Goyal.