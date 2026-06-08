ETV Bharat / international

India, China Should Stick To 'Right Strategic Perception' Of Being Cooperative Partners, Not Rivals: Beijing

Beijing: China and India should stick to the "right strategic perception" that they are not rivals but cooperative partners and opportunities for each other's development, not threats, a top Chinese official said on Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a media briefing here in response to a question on Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on Sino-India relations and Moscow's efforts to maintain close ties with both of them during an interaction with heads of leading global news agencies, including PTI, on Thursday.

The China-India border situation is at the moment generally stable and the two sides have smooth communication, Lin said.

“China and India need to have the right strategic perception that the two countries are cooperation partners, not competition rivals, and are opportunities, not threat, for each other’s development,” he said.

Beijing has been reiterating for a while that India and China should not regard each other as rivals but cooperative partners. Lin’s response on Monday adds “right strategic perception” to that oft-repeated narrative.

“The two sides need to view and handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, enhance mutual trust, expand cooperation, properly handle differences, and promote the sound and steady development of China-India relations,” he said.

On India's concerns over China's close ties with Pakistan, Lin said China has made clear its position on multiple occasions on India-Pakistan relations.