ETV Bharat / international

India, China Can Help Resolve West Asia Conflict: Hillary Clinton

New York: India and China could be among key players who could contribute to resolving the West Asia conflict if US President Donald Trump wants to use "diplomacy instead of bluster", said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Talking about the conflict, Clinton, in an interview with C-SPAN, said: "The misconceptions on a strategic level have led us to where we are."

The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes. It also led to the choking of the vital Strait of Hormuz. In June, the US and Iran signed an interim peace agreement, but it collapsed last month with fresh strikes from both sides.

"If you want to figure out how Trump could get out of this. I think the key to it is probably China and India, because if you look at who buys the most oil and gas from Iran, it's China and India," said Clinton on Monday.

Pakistan, Oman and Qatar are among countries trying to mediate between the US and Iran to end the conflict amid heightened tensions.

The key sticking point in the conflict is the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has been disrupted because of the war. Roughly a fifth of the world's energy supplies passed through the Gulf chokepoint in normal times. Clinton said China, in particular, can put pressure on Tehran, as it is one of the biggest buyers of oil and gas from Iran.