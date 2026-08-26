ETV Bharat / international

India, China Agree To Advance Border Talks And Strengthen Commuication Between Their Militaries

NSA Ajit Doval co-chairs the 25th Meeting of Special Representatives with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Beijing on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India and China agreed to strengthen communication between their militaries and advance talks on boundary delimitation as part of a series of steps to prevent border disputes from destabilising ties.

This is part of an eight-point "outcome and consensus" agreed at the 25th round of talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held on Tuesday in Beijing under the Special Representative mechanism.

The mechanism was established in 2003 to address the boundary question between the two sides.

The eight-point outcome, released on Wednesday, outlined steps the two sides will take to strengthen border management and further discussions to address the border dispute.

This includes setting up an Expert Group on Boundary Delimitation and a Working Group on Border Management, which will respectively advance discussions on an "Early and Substantial Harvest of boundary delimitation and Border Management".

These groups will operate under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs and would first agree on their respective Terms of Reference, according to the eight-point outcome.

The two countries agreed last year to set up a group to explore an “early harvest” in boundary delimitation.

Still, to improve border management, the two countries agreed to an additional two meeting points to hold senior military commander meetings and two additional channels of border military hotline, in addition to existing ones, in the Eastern and Middle Sectors.

The Middle Sector covers the border with China running along Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while the eastern sector covers the border running along Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.