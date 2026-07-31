ETV Bharat / international

India, Bhutan Review Development Partnership; Sign Rs 4,000-Crore LoC Agreement

Thimphu: India and Bhutan reviewed the progress of New Delhi-supported development projects in the Himalayan nation during a high-level talk, as the two sides signed a concessional line of credit agreement worth Rs 4,000 crore and expanded cooperation in the health sector.

The fifth India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Pema Lektup Dorji on Thursday, focused on the implementation of projects under Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan, the Indian Embassy in Bhutan said in a social media post.

The two sides reviewed the progress and implementation of India-supported projects across diverse sectors, it said. Bhutan appreciated India's significant support and its contribution to the country's socio-economic development, the mission said.

The two foreign secretaries also virtually inaugurated the Thimphu Ecological Park and the Olakha Park, developed under the "Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces in Thimphu" project funded by India as part of bilateral economic development.