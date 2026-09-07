ETV Bharat / international

India, Bangladesh Discuss Cultural Cooperation During 'Nazrul Borsho'

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi meets Bangladesh Minister of Cultural Affairs Nitai Roy Chowdhury in the presence of Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Ali Nawaz Mahmud Khayyam, in Dhaka on Sunday, September 6, 2026. ( IANS )

Dhaka: India and Bangladesh discussed ways to deepen cultural cooperation, including exchanges in classical music, folk art and heritage conservation, particularly as part of Dhaka's year-long celebrations marking the legacy of revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh's Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury on Sunday, during which they discussed the "deep-rooted cultural connection" between the peoples of the two countries, according to a social media post by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The talks also focused on the importance of strengthening cultural engagement between the two neighbours, it said. Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Ali Nawaz Mahmud Khayyam was also present during the meeting.

The two sides "discussed potential cooperation and exchanges in the fields of classical music, folk art, heritage conservation, institutional linkages and joint cultural programmes and conferences, especially as part of Nazrul Borsho celebrations, which are all aimed at promoting people-to-people ties," the mission said.