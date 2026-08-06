ETV Bharat / international

India, Africa Powerful Force For Global Progress: Jaishankar

New Delhi: Africa is India's partner and its "priority", and whether one speaks of a multipolar world order or of a reformed multilateralism, it will happen only when the continent is "given its due place", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In his address at an event marking Africa Day 2026, Jaishankar said India continues to maintain close contact with the African Union and looks forward to reconvening the deferred India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-4).

"Earlier this year, we were ready to host the African leadership at the fourth India Africa Forum Summit. Unfortunately, the outbreak of the Ebola virus led to the postponement of the Summit. The decision to postpone it was jointly taken by our partners of the African Union and India," he said.

"We continue to be in close contact with the African Union and look forward to an early opportunity that is mutually convenient to reconvene IAFS-4," the EAM said. Africa Day commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963.

"Today is an occasion to express very strong sentiments and deep bonding with Africa," Jaishankar said. In his address, the EAM said that the hearts of Indians and Africans "beat in rhythm."

"Together, we represent not only a very significant share of the world's population, but also a powerful joint force for global progress. Building on our shared foundations and ambitions, our two sides are ready to grasp opportunities, and co-create a bright future, one based on innovation and sustainability, and that drives our country and the Global South and the world to a better tomorrow," he said.

The Union minister also underlined that human resource development remains at the "heart of engagement" with Africa and the partnership has "proven its strength and resilience" during crises.

"Whether it was the Covid pandemic, natural disasters, humanitarian emergencies, India has always stood firmly with Africa, guided by the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the world is one family. And, we know that Africa has a similar outlook in 'Ubuntu' -- 'I Am Because We Are,'" the minister said.

"Let me conclude with a very clear message. Africa is our partner, Africa is our priority. Whether we speak of a multipolar world order, or of reformed multilateralism, it is our firm conviction that it will happen only when Africa is given its due place," Jaishankar said.

Earlier in his address, the EAM said that India has opened 17 new diplomatic missions in recent years, expanding the country's resident footprint to 46 African nations.

"India is a strong votary of Africa's rightful place in a reformed United Nations Security Council. We, similarly, seek your support to ensure India's permanent seat on the UNSC," he said.