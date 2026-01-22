ETV Bharat / international

India Among Those Absent At Signing Ceremony Of Trump's 'Board Of Peace'

President Donald Trump, center, holds up a signed Board of Peace charter during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: India was among the countries which were not present when US President Donald Trump unveiled his "Board of Peace" in Davos on Thursday, which seeks to work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and possibly resolve global conflicts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the numerous global leaders that the US President has invited to join the board that was announced under the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

France, the United Kingdom, China, Germany and many other leading nations also skipped the signing ceremony for Trump's "Board of Peace". Trump hosted the ceremony on the margins of the annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort.

India is yet to take a call on it, people familiar with the matter said when asked about Trump's invitation to PM Modi. New Delhi is considering various aspects, as the initiative involves sensitive issues, it is learnt. India has been pushing for a "two-State solution" to the Palestine question, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders.

The countries that joined the Board of Peace included Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Egypt, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam. Several countries, including Germany, Italy, Paraguay, Russia, Slovenia, Turkiye, and Ukraine, have remained non-committal on the invitation.

Trump's "Board of Peace" is being projected by Washington as a new international body to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and beyond, triggering speculations that it could pose a challenge to the United Nations.

Originally, the new body was to be tasked to oversee governance and coordinate funding for Gaza's redevelopment as the strip was devastated during the two years of Israeli military offensive.