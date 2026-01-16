ETV Bharat / international

India’s Ambassador To US Vinay Kwatra Hosts Key American Lawmakers

US Vinay Mohan Kwatra hosted 12 Members of the US House of Representatives in Washington. ( X@AmbVMKwatra )

Washington: India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra hosted key American lawmakers as he welcomed the consistent, bipartisan support in the US Congress for the deepening partnership between Washington and New Delhi. This is Kwatra's second such meeting with top US lawmakers in as many months amid ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement.

“A special evening at India House. Had the pleasure of hosting 12 Hon’ble Members of the US House of Representatives,” Kwatra said in a post on X Thursday. India House is the Ambassador's official residence in Washington.

Kwatra said he welcomed the “consistent, bipartisan support in the US Congress for the deepening India-US partnership—spanning wide-ranging conversations on trade and economic ties, cutting-edge technology and innovation, robust defence cooperation, and crucial counterterrorism efforts.”

The Indian envoy added that India's strong economic growth—projected over 7 per cent in the coming years “further strengthens this shared vision for prosperity and security.”

Kwatra welcomed Congresswoman Deborah Ross and Rep Rob Wittman, who are the co-chairs of the Congressional Study Group on India, an initiative to augment India’s engagement with the US House of Representatives and Senate and is supported by the Association of Former Members of Congress and Roundglass Foundation.