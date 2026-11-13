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India’s Ambassador To Oman Visits Injured Indian Seafarer In Hospital

Representational Image ( AP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Dubai: Indian Ambassador to Oman Prashant Pise visited an injured Indian seafarer, who was a victim of an attack on the Indian vessel MSV Quba last month, at Sohar hospital.

The ambassador enquired about the seafarer’s well-being, interacted with the medical team regarding his treatment and recovery, and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said in a post on social media on Thursday.

“The Embassy stands firmly with the affected seafarers and their families during this difficult time and remains committed to extending all necessary assistance,” it added. The vessel, MSV Quba, came under attack off the coast of Oman on October 29 by an unidentified aerial object while sailing from the UAE toward Somalia. All 13 Indian crew members on board were rescued, though some sustained injuries.