India Airlifts Movable Bridge System, Water Units To Sri Lanka; Shares Disaster-Response Toolkit

NDRF personnel during rescue and relief operations in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu on Dec. 4, 2025. ( PTI )

Colombo: India has airlifted a movable modular bridge system and hundreds of water-purification units to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka as part of its ongoing humanitarian support to reconnect isolated communities and restore essential services in the island nation, the Indian mission here said on Thursday.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and severe infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country's disaster-response capacity.

At least 479 people have been killed and 350 are missing as of Wednesday evening due to catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

A C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force flew in the Bailey Bridge system along with 500 water purification units on Wednesday, following a request from Colombo, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

“The massive structure can be installed within a few hours to replace damaged bridges, significantly strengthening relief access and mobility for emergency services in landslide- and flood-hit areas,” it said. The flight also carried 22 personnel, including expert engineers to install the bridge and a medical team to assist the field hospital deployed earlier, the mission said.

In a social media post, the mission said disaster-management cooperation between the two neighbours also continued in the digital sphere. In a virtual meeting held on Wednesday, Bhaskar Katamneni, Secretary of Real Time Governance, Andhra Pradesh, shared a "digital toolkit" showcasing the state government's best practices in disaster preparedness and response with Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the Sri Lankan President on Digital Economy, and the GovTech team.