India Aims To Shape Global South’s Priorities As Modi Joins G20 In Johannesburg
Modi heads to Johannesburg to shape India’s role at G20, deepen Africa ties and drive the Global South development agenda.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to South Africa for the G20 Leaders’ Summit from November 22 to 23 comes at a moment of shifting global alignments and rising uncertainty in international politics.
As the G20 returns to the Global South for the fourth consecutive year – after Indonesia, India and Brazil – New Delhi sees a renewed opportunity to influence debates on economic reform, development finance, and equitable global governance. Modi’s presence in Johannesburg will underscore India’s effort to consolidate its role as a balancing power in a fragmented world.
South Africa’s 2025 presidency has foregrounded an Africa-and-development agenda under the theme ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability’.
Through solidarity, South Africa seeks to achieve a people-centred, development-oriented and inclusive future. In an interconnected world, the challenges facing one nation affect all nations. By promoting equality, the country seeks to ensure fair treatment, opportunities and progress for all people and nations, regardless of their economic status, gender, race, geographic location or other characteristics. Sustainability is about meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own.
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU). It works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development, through annual meetings of heads of state and heads of government.
It is worth mentioning here that the 55-nation African Union was brought to the G20 high table during India’s presidency in 2023. Modi had emphasised on integrating the priorities of the African nations, who form the majority of the Global South, in the Group’s agenda. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being held on African soil.
"This will be a particularly special Summit given that it would be the first G20 Summit being held in Africa," Modi said on Friday ahead of departing for Johannesburg. "During India’s presidency of the G20 in 2023, the African Union had become a member of the G20."
Highlighting that the Summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues, he added: "The theme of this year’s G20 has been ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’, by which South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous Summits held in New Delhi, India, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. I will present India’s perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘One earth, One Family and One future’."
Addressing a special pre-departure media briefing here on Thursday, Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that the Summit will be important for India to ensure continuity of its priorities in the G20 after having hosted a very successful presidency in 2023.
"As you are aware, the G20 has emerged as a premier forum for international economic cooperation, as well as for discussing matters of global significance," Dalela said. "The G20 provides an excellent opportunity for the leaders of these large economies and emerging economies, representing over 85 percent of global GDP and around three quarters of the world population, to come together and discuss important issues impacting the world."
He also highlighted the four key priorities that South Africa has identified for the Summit.
"These are, number one, strengthen disaster resilience and response. Number two, debt sustainability for low-income countries. Third, mobilise finance for just energy transition. And fourth, harness critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development," Dalela said.
He further stated that the Johannesburg G20 Summit will mark the culmination of the first cycle of 20 G20 Presidencies.
"The priorities identified by South Africa are aligned with those of India’s G20 Presidency and that of Brazil, ensuring continuity in the G20 discussions from the perspective of matters that are important to the Global South," Dalela said.
According to Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations with King’s India Institute at King’s College London and Vice-President (Studies and Foreign Policy) at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, for India, the G20 platform is very important as it gives the opportunity to reach out to the Global South.
“So, India wants the South African presidency to work out,” Pant told ETV Bharat.
However, this year’s G20 Summit will be marked by the conspicuous absence of the US.
President Donald Trump has announced that no US government official will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg. The US has also explicitly boycotted the preparatory Sherpa meetings.
Trump’s stated reason for the boycott centres on alleged human rights abuses against white Afrikaners — including claims of violence and land seizures.
These claims have been strongly disputed by the South African government. More broadly, US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have criticised policies in South Africa, framing them as “anti-American” or ideologically divergent.
Washington has also sent a diplomatic note to South Africa warning that it “opposes issuance of any G20 summit outcome document under the premise of a consensus G20 position, without US agreement”. In other words, the US is signalling that it would not accept a full consensus declaration if its views are excluded.
This comes even as the US will be holding the G20 presidency next year.
According to Pant, there is a leadership vacuum in global politics today.
"Under Trump, the US has given up multilaterism altogether," he said. "India would like to provide a leadership jointly with South Africa. In the absence of Trump and also most probably that of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Modi will be the most powerful leader at the G20 Summit in South Africa."
Ruchita Beri, Senior Fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation think tank and an expert on Africa, pointed out that the US has shut down all aid to the Global South.
“The US is not looking at the larger interests of the Global South,” Beri told ETV Bharat. “Washington is only looking at the interests of the US.”
Pant said that Modi would like to advance the agenda of Africa during the Johannesburg Summit.
"Bilaterally, it will give India an opportunity to discuss issues of Africa with South Africa," he said.
Beri concurred and said, “India has always been on the forefront of taking the interests of Africa forward. So, it is important for Modi to be in South Africa.”
She also added that the issues of the Global South are unlikely to be taken up during the US’ presidency of the G20 next year.
To sum up, Modi’s visit to Johannesburg for the G20 Summit is more than ceremonial: it is an operational opportunity to advance India’s diplomatic, economic and strategic objectives — from pushing Global South priorities at the multilateral level to clinching bilateral deals and deepening Africa ties.
