ETV Bharat / international

India Aims To Shape Global South’s Priorities As Modi Joins G20 In Johannesburg

Activists lit up Johannesburg's skyline with towering nighttime building projections ahead of the historic 2025 G20 Summit, calling out spiraling debt, soaring climate damages, and deepening inequality, and urging world leaders to deliver bold debt reform and climate financing on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. ( AP )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to South Africa for the G20 Leaders’ Summit from November 22 to 23 comes at a moment of shifting global alignments and rising uncertainty in international politics.

As the G20 returns to the Global South for the fourth consecutive year – after Indonesia, India and Brazil – New Delhi sees a renewed opportunity to influence debates on economic reform, development finance, and equitable global governance. Modi’s presence in Johannesburg will underscore India’s effort to consolidate its role as a balancing power in a fragmented world.

South Africa’s 2025 presidency has foregrounded an Africa-and-development agenda under the theme ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for South Africa to attend the G20 Summit. (PTI)

Through solidarity, South Africa seeks to achieve a people-centred, development-oriented and inclusive future. In an interconnected world, the challenges facing one nation affect all nations. By promoting equality, the country seeks to ensure fair treatment, opportunities and progress for all people and nations, regardless of their economic status, gender, race, geographic location or other characteristics. Sustainability is about meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU). It works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development, through annual meetings of heads of state and heads of government.

It is worth mentioning here that the 55-nation African Union was brought to the G20 high table during India’s presidency in 2023. Modi had emphasised on integrating the priorities of the African nations, who form the majority of the Global South, in the Group’s agenda. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being held on African soil.

"This will be a particularly special Summit given that it would be the first G20 Summit being held in Africa," Modi said on Friday ahead of departing for Johannesburg. "During India’s presidency of the G20 in 2023, the African Union had become a member of the G20."

Highlighting that the Summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues, he added: "The theme of this year’s G20 has been ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’, by which South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous Summits held in New Delhi, India, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. I will present India’s perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘One earth, One Family and One future’."

Addressing a special pre-departure media briefing here on Thursday, Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that the Summit will be important for India to ensure continuity of its priorities in the G20 after having hosted a very successful presidency in 2023.

"As you are aware, the G20 has emerged as a premier forum for international economic cooperation, as well as for discussing matters of global significance," Dalela said. "The G20 provides an excellent opportunity for the leaders of these large economies and emerging economies, representing over 85 percent of global GDP and around three quarters of the world population, to come together and discuss important issues impacting the world."

He also highlighted the four key priorities that South Africa has identified for the Summit.

"These are, number one, strengthen disaster resilience and response. Number two, debt sustainability for low-income countries. Third, mobilise finance for just energy transition. And fourth, harness critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development," Dalela said.

He further stated that the Johannesburg G20 Summit will mark the culmination of the first cycle of 20 G20 Presidencies.

"The priorities identified by South Africa are aligned with those of India’s G20 Presidency and that of Brazil, ensuring continuity in the G20 discussions from the perspective of matters that are important to the Global South," Dalela said.

According to Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations with King’s India Institute at King’s College London and Vice-President (Studies and Foreign Policy) at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, for India, the G20 platform is very important as it gives the opportunity to reach out to the Global South.