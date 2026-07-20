ETV Bharat / international

India Advises Citizens To Postpone Travel To Iran Amid Rising Instability

New Delhi: India on Sunday advised its nationals to postpone travel to Iran until the security situation improves and urged those already in the country to consider leaving through available commercial flights amid rising instability and conflict.

In a revised travel advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran underlined that "recent days have seen an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran", necessitating heightened caution for Indian nationals.

"Indian nationals intending to travel to Iran for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves," the mission said.

It advised Indians already in Iran to consider temporarily exiting the country using available flight options. Those choosing to remain in Iran have been asked to exercise the "highest possible level of caution", the embassy said.