ETV Bharat / international

India Abstains On UNGA Resolution On ICJ Climate Opinion

United Nations: India abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution calling on countries to comply with their obligations on climate change, voicing concern that the draft "undermines" the "sacrosanct architecture" of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The resolution was adopted in the 193-member General Assembly on Wednesday with 141 votes in favour, eight against and 28 abstentions, including by India. India said it had engaged constructively during negotiations on the resolution and clarified its concerns and positions at every stage.

"We are therefore disappointed that our concerns were not addressed, despite our best efforts to find common ground," it said.

In the Explanation of Vote, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Petal Gahlot, said the adoption of the resolution by the General Assembly does not create binding commitments for India.

"Our obligations arise only from outcomes adopted under the UNFCCC process. Hence, in line with our stated position on climate change-related issues, India was not in a position to vote in favour of this resolution," she said.

The resolution titled 'Advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the obligations of States in respect of climate change' welcomed the July 2025 unanimous advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on States' obligations on climate change. It affirmed the importance of the ICJ's advisory opinion as an authoritative contribution to the clarification of existing international law.

India has long maintained that climate obligations must be negotiated through the UN climate framework, which recognises the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities”, under which developed countries, as the largest historical emitters, are expected to take the lead on emissions cuts and provide finance and technology support to developing nations.

Moved by Pacific island nation Vanuatu, the resolution called on all countries to comply with their obligations under international law to protect the climate system and the environment from anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.

It urged countries, in line with the Paris Agreement and their national circumstances, to implement measures aimed at limiting the rise in global average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

India said the draft resolution fails to clearly reflect the “advisory and non-binding” nature of the ICJ opinion.