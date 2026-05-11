ETV Bharat / international

Increasing Strength Of Parliament To 850 A 'Joke', Says Tharoor

Washington: Increasing the strength of Parliament's lower house to 850 is a “joke”, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said, contending that it would turn it into a 'desi' version of the Chinese People’s Consultative Conference, which was countered by BJP leaders.

Participating in the Stanford India Conference 2026 in California on Sunday, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya argued that delimitation was a “democratic necessity” to ensure more accountability from elected representatives and termed it “absurd” to allow composition of Parliament to remain frozen in time at 543 – the current strength of the Lok Sabha.

“The 1971 population cannot cater to a democracy of 140 crore people in 2026,” Surya, the Lok Sabha MP countered Tharoor, who cited the example of the US Congress which continues to have a strength of 435 members since 1929.

BJP leader K Annamalai said the delimitation exercise was a “grand bargain” between the north and south Indian states before the outcome of the ongoing Census is made public.

Annamalai, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief, said the total fertility rate of Tamil Nadu was among the lowest in India and once the census numbers are released, the north Indian states would naturally deserve a larger number of MPs.

“Now this is a grand bargain between the north Indian states and south Indian states to come to a definite conclusion to arrive at a number in which nobody is losing,” he said.

The three leaders were participating in the session titled ‘India, That Is Bharat: Growth, Governance, and Identity’ at the two-day conference organised by the Stanford India Policy and Economic Club.

Tharoor, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, said a 850-member Lok Sabha chamber will become a “desi version of the Chinese People’s Consultative Conference where you just stand up when the great leader comes and thump your desks”.

“You won’t have a chance to speak, argue, debate anything. 850 is a joke,” Tharoor said.