In White House, Saudi Crown Prince Says Palestinian Statehood Key To Israel Ties

Mohammed bin Salman said in the Oval Office alongside Trump that Saudi wants to be part of the Abraham Accords.

President Donald Trump listens as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during a dinner in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens at lower right. (AP)
By AFP

Published : November 19, 2025 at 7:17 AM IST

Washington: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday that his kingdom wanted to normalize relations with Israel through US President Donald Trump's Abraham Accords, but first needed a "clear path" to Palestinian statehood.

"We want to be part of the Abraham Accords. But we want also to be sure that we secure a clear path of two-state solution," Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler said in the Oval Office alongside Trump. "We're going to work on that, to be sure that we can prepare the right situation as soon as possible," he added.

Pressed by Trump, who said that his guest had a "very good feeling" for the Abraham accords, the prince said: "We want peace for the Israelis. We want peace for the Palestinians." "We want them to coexist peacefully in the region, and we will do our best to reach that date."

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020 became the first Arab states in decades to normalize relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords, hailed by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a signature diplomatic triumph. Saudi Arabia would be a much bigger prize due to its status as guardian of Islam's two holiest sites and its influence in the Arab and Islamic worlds.

Unlike the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia has repeatedly said that Palestinian statehood is its goal. Netanyahu has long opposed a two-state solution, despite a lukewarm endorsement of Palestinian aspirations in a ceasefire agreement in Gaza pushed by Trump.

Netanyahu leads a coalition with far-right supporters who not only reject Palestinian statehood but want Israel to annex the West Bank.

