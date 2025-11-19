ETV Bharat / international

In White House, Saudi Crown Prince Says Palestinian Statehood Key To Israel Ties

President Donald Trump listens as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during a dinner in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens at lower right. ( AP )

Washington: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday that his kingdom wanted to normalize relations with Israel through US President Donald Trump's Abraham Accords, but first needed a "clear path" to Palestinian statehood.

"We want to be part of the Abraham Accords. But we want also to be sure that we secure a clear path of two-state solution," Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler said in the Oval Office alongside Trump. "We're going to work on that, to be sure that we can prepare the right situation as soon as possible," he added.

Pressed by Trump, who said that his guest had a "very good feeling" for the Abraham accords, the prince said: "We want peace for the Israelis. We want peace for the Palestinians." "We want them to coexist peacefully in the region, and we will do our best to reach that date."