ETV Bharat / international

In Their Own Words: Leaders At UN Climate Talks Discuss Why Negotiations Ended Without Deal

Antalya: The words of negotiators and other leaders at the U.N. climate talks illustrate why the meeting failed to reach a final agreement.

Each year the annual meeting seeks to hammer out a document known as a cover decision that gives direction on how countries around the world should fight climate change. But at the meetings in Turkey this time, negotiators could not overcome impasses on whether the final document should mention fossil fuels. The burning of fuels such as coal, oil and gas is what causes global warming.

After reviewing a draft of the agreement released by co-host Turkey, a number of countries spoke up during the final meeting Sunday to say they couldn’t accept a deal that failed to include wording on fossil fuels. Others spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the plenary sessions. The co-hosts Turkey and Australia also offered their thoughts.

Below are the views of the players at COP31, in their own words.

Darragh O’Brien, Irish climate minister speaking on behalf of the European Union’s 27 countries:

“I want to clearly state that the European Union and its member states object to this cover decision in both its iterations, and that we’re saying that on behalf of our citizens, our member states, because these decisions go nowhere near the level of action or ambition that are required for us to tackle climate change, it is unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuel.”

Ana Aguilar, Panama’s chief climate negotiator and a senior leader in the Climate Change Directorate at Panama’s Ministry of Environment

“Our responsibility is not to negotiate the minimum threshold, our responsibility is to do what is right. Our responsibility is to protect the planet. ... This is an issue of justice. President, please allow us to explain briefly why Panama cannot support this decision. One, because it repeats previously agreed to commitments without closing the gap between reality and what science demands. Two, because it (relies) too much upon technologies such as, CCS capture storage of carbon, instead of calling for deep changes. And, three, because it weakens language agreed in previous decisions. This is a setback, a rollback.”

The Marshall Islands delegation

“We came here expecting the world to deliver a comprehensive and urgent response on reducing emissions, on protecting our people and on providing the finance. To do this, we have been let down on all sides. We were presented with the worst possible response to overshoot. A response that will enhance oil and gas. We will not be forced to accept false solutions. We will not compromise our future to benefit fossil fuel interests. We will not accept an outcome that undermines our security and threatens our future.”