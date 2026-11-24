ETV Bharat / international

'In Handcuffs': Hasina’s Proposed Return On Dec 16 Triggers Strong Reaction In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a joint press statement with PM Narendra Modi (Unseen), at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday, Jun 22, 2024. ( IANS )

Dhaka: Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed return to Bangladesh on December 16 triggered a strong reaction in Dhaka on Tuesday with the government saying that she would be brought back "in handcuffs" and treated under the same laws applicable to any other convicted fugitive staying abroad.

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a student-led protest that toppled her government. Bangladesh has been seeking her extradition from India, while New Delhi has maintained that Dhaka's extradition request was being examined through a legal process.

Hasina’s spokesman Syed Mozammel Ali on Tuesday said she would return on December 16, which Bangladesh celebrates as Victory Day to commemorate independence from Pakistan after the 1971 war. Hasina has urged Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to arrange her return on the national airline.

“Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” the spokesman said.

Responding to the news report, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said, “She can only be brought back in handcuffs or under strict surveillance." "A distinction had to be drawn between what Hasina wanted and what could happen," he was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

Separately, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said the government will treat Hasina in accordance with the same laws applicable to any other convicted fugitive staying abroad, BSS reported.

"The position of the Bangladesh government regarding Sheikh Hasina is the same as its position, under Bangladeshi law, regarding any other convicted person who has fled abroad," she told journalists at the Foreign Ministry here.

Hasina will be arrested wherever she enters Bangladeshi territory, she said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman said there were no discussions with Hasina about bringing her back and discussions on her extradition will be with India.

Hasina says she wants to return home. Bangladesh wants her to be extradited. So the two issues coincide. There is no legal obstacle to her extradition since she wants to return home, he said at a press conference on Tuesday, Prothom Alo newspaper reported.