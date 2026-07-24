ETV Bharat / international

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Son Urges Intl Community To Intervene, Says Father Needs Urgent Medical Attention

Lahore: Former prime minister Imran Khan's son has urged the international community to intervene claiming his father, who has not been incarcerated for 1,100 days, urgently needs medical attention.

Currently lodged in solitary confinement at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, the 73-year-old international cricketer turned politician was arrested on August 5, 2023 after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of corrupt practices in the Tosha Khana (national treasury) case. Imran Khan has been subsequently arrested and convicted in several other cases leading to continued incarceration.

“It has now been around 1,100 days since my father, Imran Khan, was imprisoned, and my brother and I haven’t heard his voice since March. For months, we’ve been denied contact with him,” Kasim Khan said in a post on X on Friday.

“We remain in the dark about his access to healthcare as his eyesight continues to deteriorate. He urgently needs medical attention, and with no family or legal access, we don’t even get any second-hand information or reassurance,” said Kasim Khan, 26, who with his brother Sulaiman Khan, 29, is based in the UK.

The Pakistan government had placed a ban on Imran Khan's meetings of all kinds since December 2025 after he called Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir “mentally unstable man” during a meeting with one of his sisters.