ETV Bharat / international

Imran Khan's Sisters Again Denied Meeting Their Brother At Pak's Adiala Jail

Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's sisters were again denied a meeting with their brother at Adiala Jail on Tuesday. The sisters were not allowed to enter the jail in Rawalpindi by the authorities, following which they returned to the checkpost where they are typically stopped by police, Dawn newspaper reported.

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan said, “Usually, police do not allow us to proceed onward and the jail administration informs the court that we did not arrive because of which the meeting could not be arranged.” This time we reached outside the gate of Adiala jail and informed them that we are here,” she added.

She said they made sure that their faces were recorded in the CCTV footage so that the jail administration would not deny their presence. Asked how the sisters managed to reach the main gate, Aleema replied that they would not reveal how, as in that case, it would become difficult to do the same again.

“We could have stayed there but police officials asked us to leave because their jobs would be in danger otherwise,” she asserted. The 73-year-old patron-in-chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.