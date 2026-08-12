ETV Bharat / international

Imran Khan’s Party Leader Criticises Killing Of Gunman In Pakistan's Rawalpindi

Peshawar: A senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leader from jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party on Tuesday criticised the killing of a gunman who allegedly opened fire at a check post near the army's General Headquarters in Pakistan's Rawalpindi.

Earlier in the day, a gunman opened fire at security officers, prompting them to retaliate. The police claimed the attacker was affiliated with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

"The attacker, Muhammad Hussain, was immediately killed in retaliatory fire," said a statement by Rawalpindi police.

Shafiullah Jan, who is also the information minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province governed by Khan’s party, said the deceased, Muhammad Hussain, was reportedly suffering from mental health issues, adding that the incident is highly condemnable.

The Rawalpindi police said that evidence skimmed from the mobile phone of the dead man showed that he was associated with a political party.